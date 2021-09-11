India Will Host First-Ever 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue Today, Oz Ministers to Meet PM Modi

India will hold its first ‘two-plus-two’ dialogue with Australia between foreign and defence ministers to boost strategic ties today. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will held discussions with his counterpart Peter Dutton and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at Hyderabad House at 11:30am today.

The Australian Ministers will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg at 4.30pm today.

The ministers will discuss issues related to economic security, cyber, climate and other matters. However, the Afghanistan crisis is likely to be the top agenda of the India-Australia 2+2 dialogue, along with other important security issues including China’s role in the region and the situation in the East and South China Seas, Hindustan Times said in a report.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne yesterday said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India is reassuring to contribute to a secure region. The Foreign Minister also said that two countries are working towards an interim trade agreement to be followed by a comprehensive economic pact to boost trade ties.

“Under leadership of PM Modi and my counterpart Minister of External Affairs, India is reassuring its leadership in contributing to a secure and prosperous region. It’s certainly an exciting time to witness continued rise of new India, a country which is both ancient and modern,” Payne said.

“Vaccines provide great hope for our return to normal and I want to acknowledge the particularly important role that India has played in this area,” she added.

The Australian Foreign Minister praised India for being a global manufacturing hub and an emerging technological superpower.

“India is on a trajectory of a global manufacturing hub and we want to work with India. We’re working hard to get Indian students back to Australia as soon as possible. India is an emerging technological superpower,” she said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Australian counterpart Peter Dutton also held the talks that significantly focused on developments in Afghanistan that could have a bearing on regional security, official sources said.

Singh conveyed to Dutton that the rise of the Taliban raises serious security concerns for India and the region as the terror groups having bases in Afghanistan could get further support to expand their activities, they said. In the in-person talks, Singh also said that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any other country and emphasised that the international community must do everything possible to ensure the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution 2593 on Afghanistan, the sources said.

The talk is likely to push for India’s nuclear sector as Australia is a member of the small Like-Minded Group of NSG members and has been supporting India’s admission to the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Australia continues to work in Vienna with the “small group” of countries in support of India’s application.

India has earlier held ministerial meetings with few countries including the US and Japan. New Delhi is planning for talks with Russia but no dates have been scheduled yet.

The decision to hold bilateral talks with Australia reflects ties between India and Australia for the last few years. Last June, during the Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Scott Morrison, the bilateral relations were elevated to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”.

