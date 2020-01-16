Take the pledge to vote

India to Invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO Meeting in Delhi Later This Year, Say Sources

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, when asked whether Khan will be invited to the meeting, said, "All eight countries and four observers will be invited."

January 16, 2020
New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be invited for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SC0) meeting that will be held in New Delhi later this year, said sources. A formal invite will be soon issued, they added.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, when asked whether Khan will be invited to the meeting, said, "All eight countries and four observers will be invited."

The eight member states are China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. The four observers are Afghanistan, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia.

