India to Miss Vaccination Target of 13.5 Crore for July as Country Stares at Shrink in Pace

Data reveals that India will not be able to meet its target for Covid-19 vaccination for July as the country is staring at a decrease in pace in terms of the number of doses administered. The Health Ministry had set a target of 13.5 crore doses for the month of July, however, the country is likely to administer around 12.5 crore vaccines, a crore short of the target.

At present, India is administering about 38.26 lakh doses per day, against the required 60 lakhs in order to reach its target that has been met twice this month. Meanwhile, 9.94 crore doses had been administered in July so far, the Indian Express reported.

After the free vaccination process kickstarted back in June 21, the country saw a promising number of doses being administered and recorded a whopping 87 lakh doses. The Ministry had then set the target of 13.5 crore doses for July.

From 4.5 crore doses during the June 26 week, the pace came down to a drastic 2.8 crore in the week ending July 25, the report said. Meanwhile, the weekly average during the 27 weeks until July 23 is at an alarming 1.51 crore doses.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 44 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday. It said 7,20,900 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,49,496 doses as second in the age group 18-44 years on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that 57,48,692 vaccine doses have been administered on Monday, according to the 7 pm provisional report. It said 7,20,900 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,49,496 doses as second in the age group 18-44 years on Monday.

Cumulatively, 14,19,55,995 persons in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 65,72,678 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

