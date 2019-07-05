Take the pledge to vote

India to Open 18 Embassies in Africa to Increase Global Influence, Says Fin Min

Five embassies have already opened in Rwanda, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Guinea, and Burkina Faso in the year 2018-19. Now, four more will be opened in the year 2019-20.

Aishwarya Kumar | News18.com@aishwaryak03

Updated:July 5, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
India to Open 18 Embassies in Africa to Increase Global Influence, Says Fin Min
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden Budget speech, announced that the government intends to open 18 new embassies in Africa in the year 2019-2020.

Stating that the government had decided to open new Missions where India did not have a permanent resident mission, she said, "This will not only increase the footprint of India’s overseas presence, but also enable us to provide better and more accessible public services, especially to the local Indian community in these countries."

Five embassies have already opened in Rwanda, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Guinea, and Burkina Faso in the year 2018-19. Now, the Modi-led government will open four more in the year 2019-20.

The finance minister also proposed issuing Aadhaar cards to Non-Resident Indians with an Indian passport.

Sitharaman added that the proposal be considered along with the fact that the NRIs would be granted an Aadhaar upon their arrival in India and not having to wait for the stipulated six months to get the 12 digit identity-number cards. ​

