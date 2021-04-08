India to Present Patrol Vessel Worth Rs 100 Crore to Seychelles During Modi-Ramkalawan Virtual Meet

India is set to present a Fast Patrol Vessel worth Rs 100 crore to Seychelles Coast Guard at the virtual event on April 8 which will be presided over by PM Narendra Modi and President of.

The patrol vessel has already been delivered to Seychelles on March 16 but the official handover to the Seychelles Coast Guard will take place will take place during the virtual event that is scheduled to take place at 5 pm.

The Fast Patrol Vessel will be the fourth ship following PS Topaz (2005), PS Constant (2014), Patrol Boat Hermes (2016) that will be gifted by India to Seychelles.

According to reports Fast Patrol Vessel, the brainchild of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineering will be used for a lot of things such as patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti-poaching, and search and rescue (SAR).

Alongside the patrol vessel, India will also hand over a 1 MW Solar Power Plant at Romainville Island of Seychelles. The 1 MW solar plant project is set to generate approximately 14 lakh units of power annually meeting the electricity consumption of around 400 Seychellois houses throughout the year.

Besides, both sides will also be inaugurating the new Magistrates’ Court Building in Seychelles, 10 High Impact Community Development Projects. The new Magistrates’ Court Building in the capital city Victoria TGE will be India’s first major civil infrastructure project in Seychelles built with grant assistance. The building brings together Magistrate courts spread over different locations in Mahé into a single building.

The virtual event also marks the first meeting between Prime Minister Modi with President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles.

As per findings, over 50% of Seychelles’ maritime and air assets and around 70% of capacity development in terms of training, exercise, and human resource expertise are provided by India.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here