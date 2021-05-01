India to Receive First Batch of 1,50,000 Doses of Sputnik V Vacine Today

India will receive a shipment of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V on Saturday as the first batch of 1,50,000 doses is on its way to Hyderabad from Moscow. Another three million doses of the Russian vaccine are scheduled to arrive this month.

The flight carrying the consignment of Sputnik V has flown from Russia, according to diplomats based in Moscow and New Delhi, a Hindustan Times report said. The vaccines will be delivered to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which has joined hands with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce Sputnik V in India.

On April 13, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country. India became the 60th country to approve Sputnik V.

In September 2020, Dr Reddy’s and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of SputnikV, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India. Later, it was enhanced to 125 million.

The vaccine has been registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

RDIF has reached agreements with the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country — Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech — aimed at the production of more than 850 million doses per year.

