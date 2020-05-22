India to Resume Domestic Flights from May 25, Here’s All That You Should Know About Booking, Fare & SOPs

After a pause of two months due to coronavirus lockdown, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri has announced that the country will resume domestic flight operations in a calibrated manner starting Monday, May 25.







Operations will start on 1/3 of the approved Summer schedule for domestic routes in a calibrated manner from 25 May 2020 & will be scaled up gradually.



After domestic travel has been eased, we will address the issue of international travel depending on the evolving situation. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 21, 2020





In the lockdown 4.0, the civil aviation ministry will resume 1/3rd of the operations. While it was earlier expected that the flights will be operated only between green zones, air travel companies might declare the operational routes soon.







Domestic Flights in Lockdown 4.0: How will the fares be affected?





As the domestic flights will begin operations from May 25, the ministry has already taken a decision on the new airfares. While the cheapest domestic flight ticket in India will be available for Rs 2,000, the most expensive one will come at Rs 18,600.







Duration less than 40 minutes: Fare between Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000



Duration between 40-60 minutes: Fare to range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,500



Duration between 60-90 minutes: Fare might cost between Rs 3,000 and Rs 9,000



Duration between 90-120 minutes: Fare to be capped from Rs 3,500 to Rs 10,000



Duration between 120-150 minutes: Fare to cost between Rs 4,500 and Rs 13,000



Duration between 150-180 minutes: Fare at Rs 5,500 minimum and Rs 15,700 maximum



Duration between 180-210 minutes: Fare to charge between Rs 6,500 and Rs 18,600







Domestic Flights in Lockdown 4.0: How to book the tickets?





One can book the new tickets for domestic flights through various online services, including PayTm, Goibibo, Make My Trip, Yatra and Ixigo.







PayTm: To book tickets via Paytm, click on the flight icon on the homepage. In the search options, click the origin and destination city, number of passengers and the date of travel. After selecting a flight, fill in the passenger details including name, email, phone number, select a seat of your choice and pay.







Make My Trip: The booking process is as simple as it sounds. Select Flights, and enter the origin and destination cities. Select a flight of your choice, fill in details, make the payment, and you are ready to fly!







Goibibo: The process to book tickets on the service is similar to Make My Trip and PayTm. Select Flights > Input origin and destination > Date of travel > Number of passengers and search. After selecting a flight, enter the details of the passengers, select a seat and pay the amount.







Yatra: To book a ticket on Yatra, select the origin and destination airports, departure date and passengers’ numbers. Select the class you want to travel in, choose the flight, fill in required details and submit the fare.

Ixigo: Go to the website, and click on the flight icon. Enter the details regarding the flight, select the flight of your choice, fill in details and proceed to pay.







Domestic Flights in Lockdown 4.0: What are the new rules?





All the passengers need to download the Aarogya Setu app before flying. The NDMA has also issued an advisory on the guidelines to follow.