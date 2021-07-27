India to See Covid Resurgence Soon? Health Ministry Rings Alarm Bell | Top Highlights

Expressing concern over the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that a slowdown in drop of Covid-19 cases was reported which is a “cause of concern". It has also appealed people not to show laxity towards following Covid-appropriate behaviour as co-infection along with coronavirus could be “problematic" for them in monsoon season.

Addressing the briefing, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, “There has been a consistent decline in the weekly average in the Covid-19 cases. But if we compare the rate of decline in cases, from earlier to now, its decrease remains the area of concern. We are in talks with states in this regard."

Here are some highlights from the health ministry’s press briefing on ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country:

• Consistent decline in average daily new Covid-19 cases reported since week ending May 11.

• The decline in Covid-19 cases is slow which is a cause of concern.

• Nearly 22 districts - seven from Kerala, five from Manipur, three in Meghalaya among others - which have reported an increasing trend in daily new coronavirus cases during the last four weeks which is a cause of concern, said Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member on Health.

• There is a continued decline in active Covid-19 cases and rise in recoveries.

• There are 54 districts across India which have reported more than 10 per cent positivity rate for the week ending July 26.

• Pandemic is far from over as surge in Covid-19 cases are being noted globally. We may be tired but the virus is not, said Agarwal while appealing people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

• The health ministry has also appealed people to take precautions for co-infection in monsoon season. “Co-infection and Covid-19 can be problematic," it warned.

• Virus behavior cannot be taken for granted, said Paul

• Covid-19 test positively rate more than 10 per cent in Northeastern states.

• We have a visibility of about 15 crore vaccine doses being available in August which means India’s daily Covid-19 vaccination will stay around 50 lakh doses per day in August, said Paul.

• There are still 62 districts in the country where over 100 cases are reported every day. These cases are found in a localised and limited set of areas of these districts, Agarwal informed.

According to health ministry sources, Kerala is not focusing enough on containment and thus reporting 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra is also reported the same 50 per cent of fresh cases. The Covid-19 fatalities are low in these states because of their good health infrastructure and are focused more on mitigation process of treating cases than containment.

Meanwhile, India recorded less than 30,000 fresh coronavirus cases after 132 days while its active caseload fell below 4,00,000 after 124 days on Tuesday, according to Union health ministry data updated at 8 am. As many as 29,689 new Covid-19 infections took the country’s tally of cases to 3,14,40,951 while 415 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,21,382, the data said.

(with inputs from Runjhun Sharma)

