Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 announced “precautionary shots" for the elderly and frontline workers from January 15 as Omicron spreads. Meanwhile, several other countries have already started administering third and even fourth vaccine doses to combat Covid-19. In an address to the nation, PM Modi also said those aged 15-18 would start receiving their vaccinations from January 3.

Here’s a list of countries that have started booster doses:

Israel

Israel, having been the first country to roll out booster vaccine doses, will begin administering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot to 150 staff on December 27 in a trial aimed at gauging whether a second booster is necessary nationwide.

Israel was the first country to make a third booster dose of an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 available for the elderly, before expanding to those 12 years or older, and a new large population study of the initial offering confirms that it reduced infection rate compared with a 2-dose vaccination regimen.

The country’s Health Ministry panel of experts recommended offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer /BioNTech vaccine to Israelis aged 60 and over who received a booster shot at least four months ago.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom decided to start giving a booster shot to the immunocompromised and elderly in September to help induce antibodies. The government extended its Covid-19 booster programmes to younger people, hoping to stave off a fresh wave of infections during the colder winter months.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said people aged 40 to 49 will also be eligible for a vaccine booster shot six months after their initial shot. People 50 and over had previously been eligible.

Italy

Italy is expanding the number of people eligible for a booster vaccine as the cases remains high in European countries. Health Minister Roberto Speranza told lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies that anyone 40 years or older can get the booster shot starting on Dec 1. Italy has already offered boosters to those 60 years old and older who received their last vaccine dose at least six months earlier.

United States

All adults in the U.S. are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s and Moderna’s Covid vaccine boosters, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the shots for the general public on November 19. The move allows an extra dose of protection for tens of millions of fully vaccinated Americans as cases climb and public officials worry the nation could face another surge during the winter.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the booster shots hours after the agency’s independent panel of vaccine scientists unanimously endorsed opening up eligibility to everyone 18 and older at least six months after they received their second dose.

South Africa

South Africa started offering booster shots of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine from December 24, the health department said in a statement, following its approval for use as a booster by the health regulator a day earlier.

Both J&J and Pfizer COVID-19 shots have been authorised as boosters by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), but the move opens up boosters to the general public for the first time.

So far, only J&J booster shots have been available for health workers. However, the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has heightened the need for people to shore up their protections.

Germany

Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) in November recommended booster shots for all adults. The committee recommend priority for booster shots be given to the immunocompromised, people over 70, residents and caregivers at elder care homes and staff in medical facilities.

The STIK on December 21 shortened the recommended period between a second coronavirus shot and a booster to three months from six, reflecting the increasing presence of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Australia

Australia is set to further shorten the wait time for people to receive their COVID-19 booster shots, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on December 24, as the country grapples with record infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Booster shots will be offered from January 4 to everyone over 18 who had their second shot four months earlier and the interval will be again reduced to three months by the end of January.

Most states had been pressing the federal government to make more people eligible for boosters to stem the growing tide of Omicron cases. Authorities two weeks ago reduced the wait time to five months from six.

Australia has been looking to ramp up the rollout of boosters after becoming one of the world’s most-vaccinated countries against COVID-19, with more than 90% of people over the age of 16 having received two doses.

China

China’s capital Beijing had begun offering booster shots against Covid-19, in October, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics. Anyone 18 or older who have received two-dose Chinese vaccines and belong to at-risk groups, including those participating, organizing or working on games facilities, would be eligible for the additional shot.

The booster has been rolling out in cities across the vast nation since late September, but Beijing authorities have been extra cautious in who receives the extra jab.

Bhutan

Bhutan started giving COVID-19 booster shots to senior citizens and priority groups as the Himalayan kingdom tries to stave off the Omicron variant, health ministry officials said on December 24.

Those aged 65 and older, overseas travellers, health workers, sufferers from chronic ailments and all adults living in “high risk" areas are eligible, the officials said.

“Bhutan becomes the first country in the South Asian region to administer booster doses," public service broadcaster BBS said in a report.

More Asian countries

Asian countries such as South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia, are administering booster doses to adults who are inoculated with both doses of COVID-19, with particular emphasis on those who are vulnerable.

