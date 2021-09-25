India to Work With Its Global, Regional Partners to Evacuate Afghans: Foreign Secy Shringla

India will work with its regional and global partners to carry out evacuation of Afghans from the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during a press briefing of the MEA after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the UNGA session and culmination of “successful" US visit.

Shringla also said that India had passed a resolution in the UN Security Council (UNSC) to assist Afghan women and children. “Situation in Afghanistan is an important issue for India. At the UNSC, we had passed a resolution on assisting women and children. India will work with its regional and global partners that evacuation of Afghans is done," he said after PM Modi’s address at the UNGA session in New York.

“Quad was successful in bringing together the thinking of four nations on Afghanistan," he said, adding, “International community wants Pakistan to fulfill its commitments and that it does not work in detriment to its neighbors. The same has been highlighted by the Quad leaders." Shringla on Friday said both during the India-US bilateral meeting by Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden and the Quad summit comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the US, there was a clear sense of a more careful look, examination, and monitoring of Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan.

“An important factor which sometimes gets overlooked is when you see Pakistan, protecting itself as a facilitator, whereas, it has been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems that we’re dealing with in our neighborhood and beyond,” he said in response to a question.

Speaking about the Prime Minister’s visit to the US, he said, “PM Modi’s address marks the culmination of a very successful tour of the US. PM Modi’s address showed our credentials as a development partner. Many partners referred to India in their addresses."

The foreign secretary also said that Biden has expressed the fact that India should be a permanent member of the UNSC. “US President Biden had mentioned that India should have permanent seat in UN Security Council. This is a view continuously hailed not just by the US but other Quad partners and many other countries. Portugal also supported India for a permanent seat in UN Security Council," Shringla said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about maritime security in the UNSC, he said, adding, “PM also spoke about the UNSC, in particular, our contribution to the issue of maritime security in the UNSC. We had held the Presidency of Security Council, a very successful Presidency. Our Permanent Representative has to take a great amount of that credit for Presidency that outlined shaped thinking in many new areas, the highlight for which was PM sharing the open debate in Security Council on the issue of maritime security."

“It is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has shared a meeting at UNSC. It is also the first time that India, or any country, has successfully steered a UNSC debate on maritime security and come up with an outcome document which is being referred to as guiding principle on this issue," he added.

