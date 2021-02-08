India Transgressed Along LAC More Than China, Beijing Media Doesn't Cover it: Union Minister VK Singh

Union Minister of State for State Transport and Highways VK Singh on Sunday said India has transgressed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) more times than China but the government does not announce it. Singh, the former Army chief also said the border with China has never been demarcated.

China had transgressed many times over the years with its own perception of the LAC. “Similarly, none of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. Chinese media does not cover it,” Gen. (retd) Singh said while speaking to media in Madurai, The Hindu reported.

“Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times,” Singh added.

As the standoff between India and China continues at Eastern Ladakh, China has been attempting to expand its area by taking advantage of its perception of the LAC. Its troops would make camp stay, strengthen it and after negotiation, it would go back partially. “But, the present government has ensured that this does not happen,” he added.

VK Singh maintained that China had transgressed in Eastern Ladakh in 2020, but India had warned it with equal measures.

“Today, China is under pressure, since we are sitting at places (along the border), where it does not like,” he reportedly said.

The Union Minister said that the country has hit China economically by banning its apps and boycott of its goods. “All these affect them,” he said.

“The Chinese do understand that if something goes wrong, India is in a position to hit back,” he added.