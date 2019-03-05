English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Trashes Pakistan's Claim of Downing IAF's Sukhoi Jet During Last Week's Dogfight
Sharing details of Pakistan Air Force's aerial combat, the Defence Ministry said all the Sukhoi-30 aircraft deployed to check Pakistani jets landed back safely.
File photo of IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKI. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday trashed Pakistan's claim of shooting down a Sukhoi-30 aircraft of the IAF during an aerial combat last week, saying the claim appeared to be a cover up for loss of a Pakistani jet during the dogfight.
The Pakistani Air Force carried out an unsuccessful aerial combat on February 27 as a retaliation to India's strike at a major terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group in Pakistan's Balakot.
Sharing details of Pakistan Air Force's aerial combat, the ministry said all the Sukhoi-30 aircraft deployed to check Pakistani jets landed back safely.
"False claim by Pakistan of shooting down a Su-30, appears to be a cover up for loss of its own aircraft," the ministry said.
Pakistan downed a MiG 21 aircraft of the IAF while India shot down an F-16 jet of the Pakistan Air Force during the dogfight. Pakistan had claimed that it downed two fighter jets of India during the dogfight.
"Build up of PAF aircraft on their side of LoC was noticed in time and additional aircraft were scrambled to tackle the adversary. In their attempt to attack our ground targets, PAF aircraft were engaged effectively," the Ministry said.
"From IAF side, Mirage-2000, Su-30 and MiG-21 Bison aircraft were involved in the engagement and PAF aircraft were forced to withdraw in a hurry, which is also evident from large missed distances of the weapons dropped by them," it said.
The ministry said, during combat, use of F-16 by Pakistan and multiple launches of AMRAAM missiles were "conclusively observed".
The US had barred Pakistan from using the F-16s against any third country and it was only allowed to operate the fighter in self defence and for anti-terror missions.
"Prompt and correct tactical action by Su-30 aircraft, in response to AMRAAM launch, defeated the missile. Parts of the missile fell in area East of Rajouri in J&K, injuring a civilian on ground," the defence ministry said.
The IAF on February 28 displayed parts of the AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile as evidence at a press briefing.
The JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack. India struck JeM's training facility to avenge the Pulwama attack.
