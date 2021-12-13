CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#BipinRawat#Movies
Home » News » India » India, UK Explore Cooperation in Outer Space Domain
1-MIN READ

India, UK Explore Cooperation in Outer Space Domain

This initiative will bring together an international coalition of national governments, financial organisations, and power system operators. (File photo/News18)

This initiative will bring together an international coalition of national governments, financial organisations, and power system operators. (File photo/News18)

The two sides exchanged views over it under the framework of India-UK Space Consultations.

India and the UK on Monday explored the possibility of cooperation in the outer space domain. The two sides exchanged views over it under the framework of India-UK Space Consultations.

"The two sides exchanged information on respective national space priorities, prospects for bilateral collaboration, and deliberations in international forums in the outer space domain," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Officials of the MEA, the Department of Space and the Indian Space Research Organisation were part of the Indian delegation.

The British side comprised representatives from the UK Space Agency, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 13, 2021, 23:38 IST