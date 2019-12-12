Take the pledge to vote

'India, Under Modi, Moving Systematically with Hindu Supremacist Agenda': Imran Khan on CAB

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said this agenda, 'accompanied by threats to Pakistan under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed and far-reaching consequences for the world'.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
'India, Under Modi, Moving Systematically with Hindu Supremacist Agenda': Imran Khan on CAB
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Reuters)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday accused the Indian government of moving systematically with a "Hindu supremacist agenda" and said the world "must step in before it is too late."

In a series of tweets, Khan referred to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill which would grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before 2015 after facing religious persecution there.

"India, under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu Supremacist agenda," Khan said in a tweet.

This agenda, "accompanied by threats to Pakistan under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed and far-reaching consequences for the world," he said.

Khan said the "world must step in before it is too late."

Commenting on Khan's remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said that Pakistan should focus on its treatment of minorities rather than commenting on India's internal matter.

