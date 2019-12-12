'India, Under Modi, Moving Systematically with Hindu Supremacist Agenda': Imran Khan on CAB

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday accused the Indian government of moving systematically with a "Hindu supremacist agenda" and said the world "must step in before it is too late."

In a series of tweets, Khan referred to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill which would grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before 2015 after facing religious persecution there.

"India, under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu Supremacist agenda," Khan said in a tweet.

India, under Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu Supremacist agenda. Starting with illegal annexation & continuing siege of IOJK; then stripping 2 mn Indian Muslim in Assam of citizenship, setting up internment camps; now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law; — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 12 December 2019

This agenda, "accompanied by threats to Pakistan under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed and far-reaching consequences for the world," he said.

Khan said the "world must step in before it is too late."

All this accompanied by mob lynchings of Muslims & other minorities in India. World must realise, as appeasement of the genocidal Supremacist agenda of Nazi Germany eventually led to WWII, Modi's Hindu Supremacist agenda, accompanied by threats to Pak under a nuclear overhang, — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 12 December 2019

Commenting on Khan's remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said that Pakistan should focus on its treatment of minorities rather than commenting on India's internal matter.

