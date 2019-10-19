India-US Bilateral Defence Trade to Reach US Dollar 18 Billion This Year, Says Pentagon
Undersecretary Of Defense For Acquisition And Sustainment Ellen M Lord said the US is committed to strengthen its partnership with India while furthering military-to-military relationships and cooperation.
File photo of the Pentagon, Arlington County, Virginia, US. (Image:Reuters)
Washington: Ahead of the ninth India-US Defence Technologies and Trade Initiative or DTTI group meeting in New Delhi next week, the Pentagon on Saturday said the bilateral defence trade between the two countries is expected to reach $18 billion by year end.
Undersecretary Of Defense For Acquisition And Sustainment Ellen M Lord said the US is committed to strengthen its partnership with India while furthering military-to-military relationships and cooperation.
"Bilateral defence trade, essentially zero in 2008, will reach an estimated $18 billion later this year," she told reporters at the Pentagon.
Lord heads to New Delhi next week to co-chair the ninth India-US Defence Technologies and Trade Initiative or DTTI group meeting with her co-chair Secretary for Defence Protection Apurva Chandra.
"As the US Department of Defense leads for DTTI, I'm excited to continue working with our Indian major defence partner," Lord said.
She said the US granted the India Strategic Trade Authority Tier 1 designation last August, providing New Delhi with greater supply-chain efficiency by allowing American companies to export a greater range of dual-use and high-technology items to India under streamlined processes.
This grants India the same authorisation as NATO allies Japan, South Korea and Australia, she added.
"All of these examples show how the United States and India are working bilaterally and in cooperation with other like-minded partners to advance our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific," Lord said.
Responding to a question, she said she personally has seen an uptick in the pace of movement in India and the willingness to engage.
"We truly are developing some new capabilities together for production in India, as well as to be produced here," Lord said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Unseen Pictures From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Wedding Surface, See Here
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on TMKOC
- 'This is a Joke Right?' Trump Wrote a Bizarre Letter to Turkey and Twitter Had a Lot of Memes
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring