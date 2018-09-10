English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India, US Discussed Role of China in Indo Pacific During 2+2 Dialogue: US official
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the crucial talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis on September 6.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James Mattis pose beside India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before the start of their meeting in New Delhi on September 6, 2018.
Loading...
Washington: India and the US during their first 2+2 Dialogue in New Delhi have discussed the role of China in the Indo-Pacific region and how to work with other regional players in securing the seas and the skies, a senior Trump administration official said Monday.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the crucial talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis on September 6.
"The discussion on China comes up most in the context of the vision the two nations have for the Indo Pacific region, which excludes no nation," Alice Well, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, told reporters during a conference call Monday.
"We discussed the Indo-Pacific as an opportunity for the US and India to be able to offer countries alternatives for development, alternatives for how they're going to pursue significant infrastructure projects and how they're going to work to be able to create a free and open trading system that has advanced all the countries of the world since post World War II," Wells said in response to a question.
Observing this is not a zero sum kind of discussion, Wells said the US and India welcome contributions by China to regional development, so long as they adhere to high standards where there's transparency, rule of law and sustainable financing.
"But instead what we see is an opportunity to use private sectors to contribute meaningfully to development of the region," she said.
The US has about $1.4 billion in trade with the Indo-Pacific, over $850 billion in foreign direct investment.
"So the conversations between the two countries during the 2+2 Dialogue were how they can bilaterally, tri-laterally with Japan and quadrilaterally with Australia and with the ASEAN can we work to promote economic security and good governance and security of the seas and the skies," Wells said.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the crucial talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis on September 6.
"The discussion on China comes up most in the context of the vision the two nations have for the Indo Pacific region, which excludes no nation," Alice Well, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, told reporters during a conference call Monday.
"We discussed the Indo-Pacific as an opportunity for the US and India to be able to offer countries alternatives for development, alternatives for how they're going to pursue significant infrastructure projects and how they're going to work to be able to create a free and open trading system that has advanced all the countries of the world since post World War II," Wells said in response to a question.
Observing this is not a zero sum kind of discussion, Wells said the US and India welcome contributions by China to regional development, so long as they adhere to high standards where there's transparency, rule of law and sustainable financing.
"But instead what we see is an opportunity to use private sectors to contribute meaningfully to development of the region," she said.
The US has about $1.4 billion in trade with the Indo-Pacific, over $850 billion in foreign direct investment.
"So the conversations between the two countries during the 2+2 Dialogue were how they can bilaterally, tri-laterally with Japan and quadrilaterally with Australia and with the ASEAN can we work to promote economic security and good governance and security of the seas and the skies," Wells said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe Successor Chelsi Smith Dies at 43; Bollywood Star Shares Emotional Post
- India Making One Error Too Many in the DRS Game
- 'Proud' Husband Abhishek Bachchan Can't Keep Calm As Aishwarya Receives Meryl Streep Award
- Realme 2, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and more: Top Five Smartphones With Notch Display Under Rs 20,000
- Neymar Must Focus On Responsibility and Growth as Captain, Says Brazilian Gilberto Silva
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...