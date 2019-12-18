Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

India, US Hold 2+2 Talks in Washington as Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar Meet their Counterparts

The 2+2 dialogue on Wednesday comes after a record four meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump this year, including the massive joint address by the leaders in Houston in September.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India, US Hold 2+2 Talks in Washington as Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar Meet their Counterparts
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh meets US counterpart Mark Esper in Washington. (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Washington: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held meetings with their American counterparts Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo on Wednesday during which they discussed issues of mutual and regional interests.

Singh, who is here on his maiden visit to the US as Defense Minister, was accorded a 21 gun salute at the River Side entrance of the Pentagon.

He thereafter held a one-on-one meeting with Esper and then along with the delegations of the two countries. The two leaders discussed issues related to strengthening defence ties and issues of mutual interest and concerns, including the neighbourhood and the Indo-Pacific region.

Across the Potomac river at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, Jaishankar and Pompeo held one-on-one meeting discussing bilateral and regional issues.

In a brief photo-op, Pompeo welcomed Jaishankar to the US.

Following the meeting, Singh and Esper drove to the State Department to join Jaishankar and Pompeo for the second 2+2 talks.

The 2+2 dialogue on Wednesday comes after a record four meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump this year, including the massive joint address by the leaders in Houston in September.

The first 2+2 was held in New Delhi in September last year after the mechanism was approved by Modi and Trump.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram