News18 » India
1-min read

'India-US Relations Not Just a Partnership': Highlights from PM Modi's Speech at Motera Stadium

After landing from the US, the President's motorcade took part in a 22-km roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visited Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
'India-US Relations Not Just a Partnership': Highlights from PM Modi's Speech at Motera Stadium
US President Donald Trump shakes hand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted US President Donald Trump at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Motera stadium, Ahmadabad, where the former addressed an audience of lakhs of people heaping praises on Modi and the accomplishments of India.

The Trumps arrived in Gujarat's capital city today for the first leg of his maiden India trip. After landing from the US, the President's motorcade took take part in a 22-km roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visited Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech:

- "I think today we can see history being repeated. 5 months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmadabad."

- "The meaning of the name of this event - 'Namaste' is very deep. This is a word from the oldest languages of the world - Sanskrit. It means that we pay respect to not only to the person but also to the divinity inside him."

- "India US relations in not just a partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity'. President Trump is here with his family.

- "First Lady Melania, your presence here is an honour for us. The work you did for healthy and happy America is yielding its result. The work you did for children and the society is commendable."

- Trust between nations is important. In India we say trust is where friendship is unshakable. I have seen how relations between India and US have grown. When I had visited US, Trump told me that India has a true friend in the White House. I am happy that US is a partner in India's progress."

- "India and US are natural partners. We are together in our fight against terror."

- "India's digital economy will provide good space for US to invest in India."

