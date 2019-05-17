English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India-US Shared Vision Opens Way for Future Opportunities: US Naval Chief
Richardson, who was on a three-day visit to India, met his Indian counterpart Admiral Sunil Lanba and other senior officers and discussed joint exercises between the two navies amid rising Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Representative image
Loading...
Washington: US Navy chief Admiral John Richardson said his recent visit to India was a "critical opportunity" to strengthen ties between the two navies and sharing views on a multilateral approach in maintaining maritime domain awareness in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.
Richardson, who was on a three-day visit to India, met his Indian counterpart Admiral Sunil Lanba and other senior officers and discussed joint exercises between the two navies amid rising Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
We explored ways to make the growing relationship between the US Navy and the Indian Navy "more vibrant", he told reporters here via a conference call from Manila on Thursday. His India trip ended on Tuesday.
Earlier, a US Navy press release quoted him as saying, "This visit provided a critical opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the Indian Navy and the US Navy."
The two heads of navy also discussed the strategic importance of growing the two navies' partnership and the need to focus on information sharing and exchange. They also discussed their shared view on a multilateral approach in maintaining maritime domain awareness in the Indo-Pacific region.
"Our mutual commitment and shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific enables even more opportunities for the future. We took the opportunity during the visit to discuss specific steps that will set the stage for further cooperation between our two navies," Richardson said.
China has been trying to spread its influence in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region. To counter Beijing, the US has been pushing for a broader role by India in the strategically important region.
India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region, which is a large swathe of land and sea stretching all the way from the west coast of the US to the shores of east Africa.
Richardson also praised Admiral Lanba's vision and said that the Indian Navy chief, who is retiring later this month, has been a strong advocate for a closer partnership between our two navies, and "we have made significant progress."
"We took the opportunity during the visit to discuss specific steps that will set the stage for further cooperation between our two navies," he said.
The two sides also shared concerns over the maritime dimension of terrorism and determined to take coordinated steps to combat it.
"We (India and the US) have common views in terms of the importance of addressing all measures that we can take to minimize the possibility of terrorism -- whether it comes from land or from sea," Richardson told reporters.
Responding to a question, he said the Communications, Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) signed between the US and India last year was "the foundational framework agreement that allows us to exchange information".
The US Navy said Richardson also met the US Ambassador of India, Kenneth Juster to discuss how to further strengthen relations between the two countries and navies.
Richardson's visit follows Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement that the US was "banding together with like-minded nations like Australia, India, Japan and South Korea to make sure that each Indo-Pacific nation can protect its sovereignty from coercion".
Richardson, who was on a three-day visit to India, met his Indian counterpart Admiral Sunil Lanba and other senior officers and discussed joint exercises between the two navies amid rising Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
We explored ways to make the growing relationship between the US Navy and the Indian Navy "more vibrant", he told reporters here via a conference call from Manila on Thursday. His India trip ended on Tuesday.
Earlier, a US Navy press release quoted him as saying, "This visit provided a critical opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the Indian Navy and the US Navy."
The two heads of navy also discussed the strategic importance of growing the two navies' partnership and the need to focus on information sharing and exchange. They also discussed their shared view on a multilateral approach in maintaining maritime domain awareness in the Indo-Pacific region.
"Our mutual commitment and shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific enables even more opportunities for the future. We took the opportunity during the visit to discuss specific steps that will set the stage for further cooperation between our two navies," Richardson said.
China has been trying to spread its influence in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region. To counter Beijing, the US has been pushing for a broader role by India in the strategically important region.
India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region, which is a large swathe of land and sea stretching all the way from the west coast of the US to the shores of east Africa.
Richardson also praised Admiral Lanba's vision and said that the Indian Navy chief, who is retiring later this month, has been a strong advocate for a closer partnership between our two navies, and "we have made significant progress."
"We took the opportunity during the visit to discuss specific steps that will set the stage for further cooperation between our two navies," he said.
The two sides also shared concerns over the maritime dimension of terrorism and determined to take coordinated steps to combat it.
"We (India and the US) have common views in terms of the importance of addressing all measures that we can take to minimize the possibility of terrorism -- whether it comes from land or from sea," Richardson told reporters.
Responding to a question, he said the Communications, Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) signed between the US and India last year was "the foundational framework agreement that allows us to exchange information".
The US Navy said Richardson also met the US Ambassador of India, Kenneth Juster to discuss how to further strengthen relations between the two countries and navies.
Richardson's visit follows Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement that the US was "banding together with like-minded nations like Australia, India, Japan and South Korea to make sure that each Indo-Pacific nation can protect its sovereignty from coercion".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results