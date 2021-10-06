India-US Ties Utmost Importance to Ensure Free & Open Indo-Pacific Region: FS Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday made a strong pitch for India-US bilateral ties, stressing how New Delhi considers its ties with Washington of utmost importance. “India considers its relationship with the US to be of paramount importance, not only for our respective nations but also in ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, and a peaceful and prosperous world,” Shringla said at a special session of India Ideas Summit organised by US India Business Council.

India considers its relationship with US to be of paramount importance, not only for our respective nations but also in ensuring a free, open & prosperous Indo-Pacific region, & a peaceful & prosperous world: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at USIBC India Ideas Summit pic.twitter.com/4m7U3G2huV— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

The summit was attended by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who arrived in India on Tuesday for a three-day visit. On Wednesday, Sherman and Shringla held extensive talks covering the situation in Afghanistan, cooperation under Quad framework and a range of other issues.

“They discussed issues of regional interest, especially the evolving situation in Afghanistan, as well as developments at the UN. Reiterated commitment for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, including through continued cooperation under the Quad," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted after Shringla-Sherman talks. He said both sides took stock of bilateral issues ranging from Covid-19, security and defence, economic, climate and clean energy and people-to-people linkages.

“Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla held consultations with US Deputy Secretary of State @DeputySecState on taking forward the strategic partnership for global good as envisioned by PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden," Bagchi said in another tweet.

On October 7, Sherman will travel to Mumbai for engagements with business and civil society. Separately, a delegation of the US Trade Representative (AUSTR) is also visiting India. The delegation comprises US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Christopher Wilson, Deputy AUSTR Brendan Lynch and Director Emily Ashby. The delegation was welcomed at the US Embassy by Charge d’Affaires Patricia Lacina Lacina.

“CDA Lacina welcomed @USTradeRep AUSTR Chris Wilson, Deputy AUSTR Brendan Lynch, and Director Emily Ashby to New Delhi. The delegation is looking forward to constructive meetings this week and to a productive upcoming meeting of the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum this year,” the embassy tweeted.

