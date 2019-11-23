4 Arrested for Betting in Ongoing India-Bangladesh Pink Ball Test at Iconic Eden Gardens

Kolkata: Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cricket betting related to the ongoing India-Bangladesh pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Acting upon credible information, three people were arrested from Brindaban Basak Street under Jorabagan police station on Friday evening for running a racket using cricket betting app in their mobile phones, city police Joint Commissioner (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

The troika — Kundan Singh, 22, Mukesh Mali, 32, and Sanjoy Singh, 42, — were grilled and following their statement another accomplice Md. Sarjil Hossain, 22, was arrested from New Market area.

Four mobile phones, two computer sets, cash worth Rs 2,05,000 and a note book were seized from the accused, Sharma said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.