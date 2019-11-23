Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

4 Arrested for Betting in Ongoing India-Bangladesh Pink Ball Test at Iconic Eden Gardens

Acting upon credible information, three people were arrested from Brindaban Basak Street under Jorabagan police station on Friday evening for running a racket using cricket betting app in their mobile phones.

Updated:November 23, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
4 Arrested for Betting in Ongoing India-Bangladesh Pink Ball Test at Iconic Eden Gardens
Pink Ball at the Eden (ICC)

Kolkata: Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cricket betting related to the ongoing India-Bangladesh pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Acting upon credible information, three people were arrested from Brindaban Basak Street under Jorabagan police station on Friday evening for running a racket using cricket betting app in their mobile phones, city police Joint Commissioner (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

The troika — Kundan Singh, 22, Mukesh Mali, 32, and Sanjoy Singh, 42, — were grilled and following their statement another accomplice Md. Sarjil Hossain, 22, was arrested from New Market area.

Four mobile phones, two computer sets, cash worth Rs 2,05,000 and a note book were seized from the accused, Sharma said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram