India vs England, 2nd ODI Toss Report: Virat Kohli Returns as Team India Opt to Bowl First at Lord's

Aiming to get an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series, Team India has arrived at the home of cricket – Lord’s for the second ODI against England. For the second time in a row, visiting captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and has opted to bowl first.

In what comes as a piece of delightful piece of news, Virat Kohli has returned to the playing XI and has replaced Shreyas Iyer. The former Indian skipper missed out on the series opener at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday due to a strained groin. However, he has regained his fitness and made his way back to the mix.

India vs England, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score

“We’re going to bowl first. Less grass for sure but looks like there is some moisture in the pitch. Looking at the size of the ground, we thought it was better to have a score on the board. Virat Kohli comes back in for Shreyas Iyer,” said Rohit at the toss.

The Indian captain heaped praise on his premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah who laid the foundation of victory in the previous encounter. The right-arm quick registered career-best figures of 6/19 and went on to bag the Player of the Match award.

“He’s (Bumrah) a proper bowler, no matter which the format is. Gives us a different dimension and can bowl in any phase of the game. Always nice to have a bowler like him in the squad. I thought it was quite challenging (to keep wickets), as in England, the ball tends to move even after passing the stumps. He (Pant) did take some really good catches. They were very important to us. It (Lord’s) is one of the best stadiums in the world, so the guys are keen to play well here. Sun is out so perfect conditions,” Rohit concluded.

England, on the other hand, are going with an unchanged playing XI.

“We would have bowled first as well. A 50-50 decision to be honest. Seems like a bit of moisture and might be tricky early on, if we can survive that, we should be fine. We’re going with the same team. I think we’ve got to move on and just think it (the loss) as one of those off-days. We always think that batting is our main strength and one game isn’t going to change it. The special time it was (World Cup win), anytime you’re playing at Lord’s, it’s a great feeling,” said Buttler at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here