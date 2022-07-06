'Jonny Bairtsow's Barmy Army' Trolls Virat Kohli, Launches War of Words Against Bharat Army on Twitter

Ben Stokes’ England on Tuesday defeated India in the rescheduled 5th Test at Edgbaston by 7 wickets to level the 5-match series 2-2. The duo of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow slammed unbeaten hundreds, helping the team to pull off a record chase of 378. On the other hand, it was India’s third straight defeat on foreign soil this year. Surprisingly, they failed to defend the target after an underwhelming show in the third innings with the bat on all three occasions.

While the coveted Pataudi Trophy was shared between India and England, their respective fan groups – the Bharat Army and Barmy Army – had quite an intense war of words on Twitter. The English fan group is known for its blunt remarks on the opposition. This time they majorly focused on the verbal spat between Bairstow and Virat Kohli to take shots at the visitors. In fact, they changed their handle’s name to ‘Jonny Bairstow’s Barmy Army’.

The Barmy Army shared a picture of dejected Kohli after Bairstow got his second hundred in the game. They used a laughing emoji to caption the image.

In another tweet, they shared a video in which the Bharat Army members could be seen singing, “England get battered everywhere they go”. The English fan group shared it with the caption, “Imagine singing this the whole game and losing”.

Imagine singing this the whole game and losing @thebharatarmy pic.twitter.com/c1FHl8ys7M — Jonny Bairstow’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 5, 2022

Later, they shared a picture from day three when the banter between Kohli and Bairstow hogged the limelight for the second time in the game while the caption of the post was utterly sarcastic.

“Bairstow has scored more runs in the last 25 days than Kohli has in the last 18 months,” they wrote.

Bairstow has scored more runs in the last 25 days than Kohli has in the last 18 months.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/RJ6QWAJFxL — Jonny Bairstow’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bharat Army also retorted with a couple of tweets to slam their rivals in England. The Indian fan group shared the picture of the World Test Championship points table to highlight that England are reeling at the bottom half; third-last followed by New Zealand and Bangladesh.

It is the fourth straight successful chase for England, having accomplished tricky fourth innings targets of 278, 299, and 296 against New Zealand in the previous series. For India, the ignominy was of not being able to defend their highest fourth-innings target.

