India Was Great, Trip Very Successful: Donald Trump on His Maiden Visit
Trump landed in New Delhi on the evening of February 24 after attending the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad and visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and US President Donald Trump exchange greetings after their joint press statement, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "India was great" and his whirlwind trip to the country was "very successful". Trump was on his maiden official visit to India from February 24 to 25. He was accompanied by First Lady Melania and a high-powered delegation comprising senior US administration officials, including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.
They visited Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi before leaving for Washington on Tuesday. "Just landed. India was great, trip very successful," Trump tweeted soon after he landed in the US after his 36-hour-long India visit.
As Trump left for the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night thanked the American President for coming to India and said the visit has been a "path-breaking one". "India-USA friendship benefits the people of our nations and the world," Modi said in a series of tweets.
During the visit, India and the US on Tuesday finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion under which 30 military helicopters will be procured from two American defence majors for Indian armed forces.
Trump landed in New Delhi on the evening of February 24 after attending the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad and visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kiara Advani's Pic with Best Friend is a Throwback Treat, See Here
- Shweta Tiwari Twins with Daughter Palak and Son Reyansh in Yellow at Family Wedding
- Here is How to Get Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 And More Free With Your Mobile Plan
- Weather Reporter Accidentally Turns on Filters During Facebook Live and Internet Can't Keep Calm
- Balakot Airstrike Anniversary: A Look at IAF Mirage-2000 Jet, Unsung Hero That Destroyed Jaish Terror Camps