'India was There For Us': Biden Admin Swings into Action For Delivery of Oxygen, Other Supplies

US President Joe Biden, after his phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said that India was there for the American people in their hour of need and the United States will be there for the ally that is facing a public health crisis.

The two leaders spoke on Monday as the Biden administration swung into action to provide assistance to India in its fight against the pandemic. The urgent help announced by the White House ranged from oxygen supplies to raw materials for Covid-19 vaccines to critical life-saving drugs to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

This was the second telephonic conversation between the two leaders after Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20.

“The president pledged America’s steadfast ongoing support for the people of India, who have been impacted by the recent surge in the covid-19 cases," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

The United States is now exploring options to provide oxygen and related supplies. The Department of Defense and USAID (United States Agency for International Development) are pursuing options to provide oxygen generation systems.

“We may be in a position to reroute shipments plan further countries with lower immediate needs given the urgency of the conditions in India, and we’ll have more details, hopefully, on the possibility soon," she said.

The Department of Defense, she said, is also exploring providing field oxygen generation systems, which the United States has used in its field medical hospitals.

Each unit can provide oxygen for up to 50 to 100 beds. The administration is also exploring options to provide oxygen concentrators and ventilators and are in technical discussions with India to ensure the equipment that the US supplies can connect to Indian devices, the official added.

“The United States has already provided 200 ventilators to India last year and trained medical professionals on their use, so this is of course in addition to that and other assistance we have provided," Psaki said.

India has submitted a list of seven essential items that it needs on an urgent basis. These are oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders with 10 litre and 45 litre capacity, oxygen generators, oxygen generation plants, remdesivir, faviprivir, and tocilizumab.

Psaki said the US has identified rapid diagnostic testing supplies, personal protective equipment, and additional ventilators available to be transferred to India immediately.

“As requested by India, we will provide raw materials for the production of AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at Serum Institute of India. I know some of these have been announced, but that’s just a little bit of additional details. So, we’re and ongoing discussions about what their needs are and how we can meet them," she said.

In a separate briefing after the Modi-Biden call, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters that the department is also looking to begin making delivery of supplies within the next few days.

Kirby said the United States deeply values its partnership with India. “We are determined to help the people of India as they bravely combat this outbreak,” he said.

Over the weekend, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he was working closely with other US agencies to rapidly deploy oxygen-related equipment, rapid testing kits, personal protective equipment, and other essential materials to Indian partners.

Also, the US State Department said that the Biden Administration is working nonstop to do all it can to deliver on an urgent basis the supplies most needed by India to combat the deadly covid-19 wave.

The current situation in India is of great concern to the United States, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

“We are working nonstop across the government to do all we can to deliver on an urgent basis the supplies most needed within India, and that includes oxygen assistance and related materials, but it also includes supplies for therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, personal protective equipment, or PPE, all supplies to protect India"s frontline healthcare workers," Price said.

The assistance includes raw materials urgently required for the manufacture of the Covishield vaccine, he said.

The US is also deploying an expert team of public health advisers from the CDC to work in close collaboration with the US embassy on the ground, India’s health ministries and its epidemic intelligence staff.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has provided nearly USD 19 million in total assistance, and that includes nearly USD 11 million and health assistance to help India so the spread of covid-19," he added.

Meanwhile, influential American lawmakers, cutting across party and ideological lines, came out in support of India.

Describing India as one of the closest allies and foremost strategic partners, Congressman Adam Schiff, Chair of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said when the pandemic pushed American hospitals to the brink of collapse, India came to America’s immediate aid and supported it through this crisis.

“This is a humanitarian crisis and an international emergency, and I’m grateful that the Biden Administration has elected to supply the raw materials, therapeutics, test kits, ventilators, and protective gear that India needs to get this unprecedented surge under control,” he said.

Senator Dick Durbin said the announcement of US donations of key medical supplies to countries in need like India is the right decisions for everyone involved.

Senator Scott Peters said that the United States Senate stands with the people of India as they face a devastating surge.

Bera, the longest-serving Indian-American Member of Congress said that he will continue to work with the Biden Administration and his colleagues in the US Congress to ensure the assistance reaches the people of India and impacted communities around the world.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton said the Biden-Harris administration was making available supplies for vaccines, tests, PPE, and ventilators to aid India in this time of crisis.

