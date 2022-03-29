India's Weather Marred With Heat Waves And Heavy Rainfall In Various Parts For This Week

As per India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Monday weather update, there would be a “Heat Wave Spell over Northwest, Central and West India" during this week. On the other hand, there is a high probability of light to moderate rainfall continuing over the Northeast “during the next 5 days". Along with this, there is also the possibility of isolated heavy falls over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on 31st March and 1st April.

IMD’s forecast also said, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some parts very likely over West Rajasthan during 28th -30th March and isolated heatwave conditions on 31st March & 01st April 2022."

As for Isolated Heat Wave conditions, they are “very likely over Jammu Division & Himachal Pradesh on 28th & 29th; over south Haryana on 29th & 30th; over Saurashtra-Kutch, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 28th March-01st April; over Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during 29th-31st March; over south Uttar Pradesh on 30th & 31st March; over Jharkhand & interior Odisha during 30th March-01st April, 2022."

As for Rainfall conditions in the North-east, the IMD has said, “Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over the region during 30th March-01st April with isolated heavy rainfall over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on 31st March & 01st April 2022"

Indian Southern states would also be experiencing rainfall under the “influence of trough/wind discontinuity". “Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe, TamilnaduPuducherry-Karaikal, and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days. Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity also very likely over Tamilnadu-PuducherryKaraikal & Lakshadweep on 28th & 29th March and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days", the IMD added.

