India Weather LIVE Update: 3 Dead as Rains Lash Uttarakhand, Char Dham Yatra Halted Temporarily

Live now
India Weather LIVE Updates: Three labourers from Nepal died and two were injured with incessant rains lashing Uttarakhand for the second consecutive day on Monday as the authorities advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Three labourers from Nepal died and two were injured with incessant rains lashing Uttarakhand for the second consecutive day on Monday as the authorities advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves. The labourers were staying in a tent at Samkhal near Lansdowne in Pauri district when rubble flowing down from a field above due to the rains buried them alive, District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said. They had been engaged in a hotel construction work in the area. The injured were admitted to the Kotdwar base hospital, he said.
The month of October this year has been the wettest in the city since 1960, when the national capital had recorded 93.4 mm of rainfall. This year, 94.6 mm of rainfall has already been recorded in the city in October. According to data shared by the India Meteorological Department, the month of October in 1910 had recorded 185.9 mm of rainfall, 238.2 mm of rainfall in 1954, 236.2 mm of rainfall in 1956 and 93.4 mm of rainfall in 1960. In 2004, 89 mm rainfall was recorded in October. On Sunday, the national capital recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall, the fourth highest in a day, according to data. In 1910, Delhi had recorded 152.4 mm of rainfall on a single day in October while 172.7 mm of rainfall was received in 24 hours in 1954.In 1956, the national capital had recorded 111 mm of rainfall in a single day. Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Monday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas.
Most parts of Madhya Pradesh received rains in the last 24 hours and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also postponed his campaign tour on Monday to Khandwa, for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll there, due to the rough weather, officials said. Almost the entire state received post-monsoon showers in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday and more rains are likely over the next couple of days, P K Saha, senior meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Bhopal office, told PTI. “Western parts of MP received more rainfall than the eastern areas,” he said. The overnight rains caused slush at the venue where the CM was supposed to address public meetings, ahead of the Lok Sabha bypoll in Khandwa on October 30, the official said, adding that there was also a forecast of more rain in the area.
Amidst tragic news pouring in of people going missing in landslides and bodies being found after the heavy rains which lashed the state in the last three days, there was a pleasant development of a couple both health workers braving flooded roads here and reaching their wedding hall in a large aluminium cooking vessel to get married on Monday. READ MORE
Uttarakhand | Gangotri in Uttarkashi district receives rainfall
IMD has issued a Red alert for ‘heavy rainfall’ in the State today pic.twitter.com/cCzB09XGqh
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami takes stock of the situation arising in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state and directed all the district magistrates to give an hourly report of the rain and traffic situation in their respective districts: CMO
The state government of Uttarakhand has halted the Char Dham Yatra temporarily due to heavy rains across the state. The MeT department has issued warning for three days from October 17-19
Kerala | Changanassery Road waterlogged following heavy rainfall in Kottayam pic.twitter.com/KsmS0eivDd
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021
Kerala Weather Update: Dam Safety Authority issues an Orange alert for Idukki dam reservoir. Blue alert for Idamalayar reservoir, Ernakulam district and Red alert for Kakki reservoir, Pathanamthitta district.
Uttarakhand | Upper reaches of Badrinath receive snowfall following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/iJKi2MbmQt
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021
Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall. Losar, Baralacha, Kunzum in Spiti experienced snowfall due to which Manali Leh, NH 003, and Manali Kaza NH 505 have been closed. The police administration has issued a warning not to take vehicles on these roads.
The upper reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while rains lashed plains since Sunday bringing the temperatures down. Meteorological Department officials said that some higher reaches in Kashmir including Z-Gali, Razdan top, Peer ki Gali, Sadhna Top, and Zojila received fresh light snowfall.
Gangotri, Yamunotri national highway blocked due to landslide near Nagun Barrior region in Uttarkashi district. The IMD also reported that the mercury has dropped in Chamoli district, especially in Pipalkoti, Ghat, Pokhari areas, including district headquarter Gopeshwar.
Intense spells of rain have also been reported across northwest India, south peninsular India, and East India. Tamil Nadu also saw three death yesterday as a result of heavy rain-related incidents, with two bodies recovered in the Namakkal district and one in Kanyakumari.
Thunderstorm and heavy rainfall activity over Uttarakhand, West UP and Haryana on 17th & 18th as a result of WD interaction with low level easterlies.
Cloud drifting towards West UP and southeast Haryana from the Low Pressure area over Telangana begins from today afternoon 1/2 pic.twitter.com/lm3X1oCtZt
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 16, 2021
A forecast on Sunday from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said the AQI is likely to “improve significantly and touch the moderate category” on Monday, mostly due to wind direction being from the eastern side and moderate rainfall. Owing to rainfall and change in wind direction, the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s air quality was only 2% on Sunday, compared to 14% on Saturday.” The ‘effective’ fire count was 815 on Sunday, down from 1,572 active fire counts. READ MORE
As many as 25 people died in Kerala as floods, triggered by heavy rains and landslides in hilly areas of several districts, wreaked havoc in the state. Fourteen deaths were reported from Kottayam district and eight from Idukki. In another incident, a child drowned in Kozhikode.
Due to waterlogging at Pulprahladpur underpass, MB road is closed. Road users may take alternate routes going towards Mehrauli-Mathura road underpass Sarita vihar flyover or Modi mill flyover and vice versa towards Badarpur.
Overnight rainfall causes waterlogging at the official premises of Chief Medical Officer Gautam Budh Nagar at Sector 39 pic.twitter.com/Xh55KKqVhU
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 18, 2021
India Weather Updates: Under the influence of the low-pressure area, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over the deep sea areas of North Bay of Bengal till October 19, the IMD said. It warned of a rise in water level in rivers, waterlogging in low-lying areas and landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal due to the downpour.
The India Meteorological Department has notified that a western disturbance and formation of two lower pressure systems, one over the Arabian Sea and the other over the Bay of Bengal, will continue to cause rainfall in different parts of the country till October 21. The interactions and heavy wind was primarily the reason that led to torrential rainfall in Kerala in the past 48 hours. It is now expected that these systems, mainly easterlies, may trigger the onset of the northeast monsoon over the south Peninsula around October 26. Talking to TOI, Mohapatra, IMD director general attributed the two low-pressure systems, one over the Bay of Bengal and another over the Arabian Sea for the current spell of rainfall across India.
The IMD also updated that a western disturbance lying over Afghanistan and its neighborhood was interacting with easterlies at lower levels from the Bay of Bengal. It said that there are chances that the rains may continue for the next two or three days and widespread from ‘light to moderate rainfall’ with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places especially over different parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR. “A fresh spell of an easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India from October 20 and cause fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” the IMD said.
Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the region. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the region and has predicted that the thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to intensify on Monday and Tuesday. “As a western disturbance is going to impact the region, the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain on Sunday. There is a forecast of light showers on Monday,” said a Met official. The official added that dry weather is likely over the region from October 19
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.