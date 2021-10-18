India Weather LIVE Updates: Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR; Badrinath Yatra Halted as Rains Lash Chamoli, IMD Issues Red Alert

Read more

It is now expected that these systems, mainly easterlies, may trigger the onset of the northeast monsoon over the south Peninsula around October 26. Talking to TOI, Mohapatra, IMD director general attributed the two low-pressure systems, one over the Bay of Bengal and another over the Arabian Sea for the current spell of rainfall across India.

The IMD also updated that a western disturbance lying over Afghanistan and its neighborhood was interacting with easterlies at lower levels from the Bay of Bengal. It said that there are chances that the rains may continue for the next two or three days and widespread from ‘light to moderate rainfall’ with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places especially over different parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR. “A fresh spell of an easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India from October 20 and cause fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the region. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the region and has predicted that the thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to intensify on Monday and Tuesday. “As a western disturbance is going to impact the region, the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain on Sunday. There is a forecast of light showers on Monday,” said a Met official. The official added that dry weather is likely over the region from October 19

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.