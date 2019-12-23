Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
India Welcomes Preliminary Results of Afghan Presidential Election That Signals Victory For Ashraf Ghani
India said it expects that the complaints related to the election process would be addressed through the prescribed legal procedure so that final results are declared in a timely manner.
File photo of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: India on Monday welcomed the announcement of preliminary results of the Afghan presidential election which showed incumbent Ashraf Ghani on course for a second five-year term.
At the same time, India said it expects that the complaints related to the election process would be addressed through the prescribed legal procedure so that final results are declared in a timely manner.
Afghan election officials on Sunday announced that President Ghani secured 50.64 percent votes amid allegations of fraud and malpractice in the September 28 election. Ghani's rival Abdullah Abdullah has rejected the result and announced to challenge it.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India expects that the complaints would be addressed through the prescribed legal processes. He said India remained committed to work with the people and government of Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism and its pursuit of socio-economic development.
"We welcome the announcement of the preliminary results of the Presidential election of Afghanistan held on 28 September and commend all the leaders and institutions for their hard work to preserve and strengthen democracy in the country," Kumar said.
"We expect that the complaints would be addressed through the prescribed legal processes so that the final results are declared in a timely manner," he said responding to a query on the election outcome.
India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan and has already spent around USD 3 billion in reconstruction of the war-ravaged country. India was strongly pushing for holding presidential elections in the country.
"We hope that the Afghan leaders and other stakeholders will work together to further strengthen the democratic polity and to fight the serious challenges of terrorism facing the country," the MEA spokesperson said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 81.15 Crore
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- Deepika Padukone Checks Out Paparazzi's Phone, Asks 'Main Use Kar Sakti Hoon'
- I Take 5 Minutes and Shah Rukh 5 Hours to Get Ready, Says Gauri Khan
- Twitter Has No Clue if Your Data Was Seen by Hackers Because of The Android App Bug