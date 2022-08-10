CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

India Will Always Be Vibrant Home for Grand Asiatic Lion: PM Modi

PTI

Last Updated: August 10, 2022, 22:12 IST

New Delhi, India

World Lion Day is observed globally on August 10. The day aims to spread awareness about lions and stress the urgent need to strive toward their conservation

On the occasion of World Lion Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed those working on protecting the majestic lions.

“On #WorldLionDay, I applaud all those who are working on protecting the majestic lions. India will always be a vibrant home for the grand Asiatic Lion,” he said in a tweet.

World Lion Day is observed globally on August 10. The day aims to spread awareness about lions and stress the urgent need to strive toward their conservation.

