India Will Choose Time and Place for Retaliation, Says Union Minister in Wake of Pulwama Attack
Union Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh said that it should be a cold act and nothing is to be done in a hurry.
File photo of Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh (Image: PTI)
Shimla: Union Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh Monday said Pakistan has been isolated internationally after the Pulwama terror attack.
Speaking to mediapersons here, the minister said more than 40 countries have issued strong statements against Pakistan. This is a big success of our external and diplomatic policy as the number of countries supporting India's stand is higher than the number of countries which had supported India after 26/11 attack in Mumbai, he added.
Singh said, "India will choose time and place for retaliation to the recent terror attack on the CRPF convoy as it will be properly planned and well thought of."
He claimed to be unaware of what was being planned by the forces but said "any war, war-like or punitive action" must be planned for success. It should be a cold act and nothing is to be done in a hurry, Singh said.
"Even Osama (Bin Laden) was not killed in a day despite the fact that USA had known he was hidden in Pakistan. Let us wait and watch and support our forces."
When asked to comment on the angle of intelligence failure and connivance of some insiders behind the Pulwama attack, the minister said the entire matter was being analysed and then a comment could be made.
He said it should also be analysed why terror activities increased in south Kashmir after 2012 after a lull of several years. Singh said the abolition of Article 370 needed support from all political parties.
Earlier in the day, Singh launched BJP's 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi Ke Saath' campaign in Himachal Pradesh, as part of which the public's expectation in all 68 state Assembly segments would be noted by the party. Some of these suggestions would be included in the party's manifesto, a BJP leader said.
