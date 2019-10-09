Take the pledge to vote

India will Provide No Explanation to China on Article 370 during Xi-Modi Summit, Say Sources

Government sources made it clear that like the first informal summit in Wuhan, there will be no statement or joint communique by both sides after the visit as it's an informal and unstructured meet.

Maha Siddiqui | CNN-News18

Updated:October 9, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
India will Provide No Explanation to China on Article 370 during Xi-Modi Summit, Say Sources
New Delhi: In a much anticipated announcement, India and China officially released the dates of the visit of the Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mamallapuram near Chennai in a coordinated manner on Wednesday.

Sources dismissed as mere "speculation" the reports behind the delay in announcement. The summit has officially been announced just two days before President Xi lands in India.

Government sources made it clear that like the first informal summit in Wuhan, there will be no statement or joint communique by both sides after the visit as it's an informal and unstructured meet. They also said that PM Modi will not raise the issue of abrogating of Article 370 is it is an internal matter of India and a sovereign decision. However, in case President Xi wants more clarity regarding the same, the matter could be taken up.

Meanwhile, on the issue of the union territory of Ladakh which had elicited a sharp response from Beijing in August this year, government sources said India has already explained the logic behind it - it was a long-standing demand of the locals. They also clarified that the decision of bifurcation that will come into force on October 21, will have no bearing on the perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by either sides.

The two leaders will discuss security, with India stressing on the need to maintain peace and tranquility on the border. It is possible that the dates for Special Representative Talks are decided during this meeting as Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will also be part of the delegation and will meet his counterpart S Jaishankar and India's Special Representative for boundary talks NSA Ajit Doval.

