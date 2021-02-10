India will Emerge a Global Leader in the New World Order Post Covid-19: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Replying to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke of a ‘new world order’ that will emerge in the post coronavirus era and the pivotal role India will play in it.

“Post corona, a new world order will emerge and India will be a strong player. Our claim to fame cannot be mere population; we have to be self-reliant in the new world order. We should strengthen our mission to become Atam Nirbhar Bharat," he said.

Underlining the need to 'change with changing times', the prime minister said: "The world post-Covid is turning out to be very different. In such times, remaining isolated from the global trends will be counter-productive. That is why, India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which seeks to further global good."

"We're knocking at the doors of 75 years of independence. It's a matter of pride for every Indian and an occasion to move forward. We may be in any corner or belong to any strata of society but we must make a new resolve that where do we want to take India at 100 years of freedom," he added.

After Modi's reply, the first speaker on Budget discussion during the day would be former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, according to news agency ANI. The House has been witnessing repeated disruptions over the last few days with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the three new agri sector laws that farmers have been protesting against since November last year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs for Wednesday, asking them to be present in the House throughout the day to support the government's stand.