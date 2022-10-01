India Will Emerge as Leader in 5G, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw on 'Golden' Day in Telecom History

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said India will soon emerge as the leader in the 5G technology space. In his address at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 exhibition – inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – said today would be marked in history of telecom in golden letters.

PM Modi also launched 5G services while inaugurating the IMC 2022 in the national capital. The new technology is expected to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the #5GServices in the country, at Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/uJo2ovkrcr — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

“Today, PM Modi is launching 5G services in India. In the history of telecom, today would be recorded in golden letters. Telecom is the gateway, the foundation of Digital India. It is the mode to bring digital services to every person,” Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said ahead of the launch.

Vaishnaw, in his address, said India will soon emerge as a leader in 5G technology and added that the telecom industry has become a “sunrise sector” with radical reforms and regulatory certainty.

“With the recent structural and other reforms, the time for getting approvals to telecom industry has come down to seven days from earlier 300 days. We are focussed on technology development, especially telecom equipment and services ‘Make in India’,” he said.

The minister said many projects including last mile connectivity, laying of fiber, and BSNL’s revival package have been recently approved by the government which will ensure telecom services reach every nook and corner of the country.

After inaugurating the exhibition at Pragati Maidan here, Modi went around pavilions set up by different telecom operators and technology providers to get a first-hand experience of what 5G can do.

He started with Reliance Jio’s stalls, where he witnessed the ‘True 5G’ devices displayed and experienced the use case through Jio Glass. Flanked by Telecom Vaishnaw and billionaires Ambani, Bharti Mittal, Mangalam Birla of Vodafone Idea, he spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology. He thereafter visited stalls of Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT and others.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here