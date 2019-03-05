LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
India Will Have 'All Options' Available if There Is Another Terror Strike From Pakistan: Officials

News18.com

Updated:March 5, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
The Indian Air Force has kept all its bases in Western sector on maximum alert, officials said. (Image courtesy: IAF/Twitter)
New Delhi: India will have "all options" available in case there is another terror strike, official sources asserted on Tuesday while maintaining that the government will insist on concrete steps by Pakistan in dismantling terror infrastructure.

Sources also said that India has shared with the US the evidence of use of F16 fighter jet by Pakistan during retaliatory aerial combat and was confident that the US is investigating the matter. Since Balakot strike, India is trying to build maximum pressure on Pakistan on the issue of terrorism, sources said.

Pakistan has gone to all countries seeking mediation but there is greater understanding of India's position, sources said, adding India has told the international community that it is not an Indo-Pak issue, but about terrorism.

If JeM chief Masood Azhar gets banned by the UN, Pakistan will get into a difficult situation as he has been residing there as per the Pakistan foreign minister's admission.

Sources had said on Monday the Indian Air Force has kept all its bases in Western sector on maximum alert after India carried out a strike on the biggest terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.

Pakistan had attempted to retaliate by unsuccessfully targeting a number of military installations in Kashmir on February 27.

India's air strike, which the government had called a "non-military" action, followed a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir on February 14, in which 40 personnel were killed. JeM had taken the responsibility for the attack.
