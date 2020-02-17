India Will Host the International Convention of Migratory Species & Wild Animals for Next 3 Years
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said India will fully cooperate and ensure conservation of the environment.
File photo of Prakash Javadekar. (Twitter)
Gandhinagar: India, which is hosting the 13th Conference of Parties (COP-13) to the Convention of Migratory Species and Wild Animals, officially took over its Presidency on Monday for the next three years.
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said India will fully cooperate and ensure conservation of the environment. The minister was handed over the Presidency of the COP by Philippines, which was presiding over the convention from 2017 till now.
India will now preside over it till 2023.
"We will cooperate with the Secretariat and we want to spread the message effectively to the world to protect its environment through migratory species conservation,"Javadekar said.
"I am very sure India will take all initiatives so that this goes to the next level of protection and conservation," he added. With the CMS COP-13, India is now presiding over two UN conventions as last year in September, India was handed over the Presidency of UN Convention to Combat Desertification at COP-14 for two years.
CMS COP 13 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after two days of pre-COP meetings and is likely to go on till February 22, when the Gandhinagar Declaration is expected to be adopted and released.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Snapped with The Great Khali at Airport, See Pic
- Indians Are Googling Where to Download 'Teri Mitti' After 'Apna Time Aayega' Wins Filmfare
- WATCH: Passenger Plane Etihad Airbus A380 Lands Sideways in London, Heart-stopping Clip Goes Viral
- The Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband is Good Enough to Deserve a Complete Review
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra India Price Announced: Here Are All The Details