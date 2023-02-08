National security adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday said that India will never abandon the people of Afghanistan in their time of need.

“Afghanistan is passing through a difficult phase. India has a historical and special relationship with Afghanistan,” he said.

The well-being of the people of Afghanistan is India’s “foremost priority”, added Doval.

“This will continue to guide our approach,” he said at the 5th Regional Dialogue on Afghanistan by top security officials.

India has so far delivered 40,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 60 tons of medicines, 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines, winter clothing, and 28 tons of disaster relief supplies.

In the past two years, India has also granted fresh scholarships to 2,260 Afghan students, including 300 Afghan girls.

An inclusive and representative dispensation is in the larger interest of Afghan society, Doval maintained.

The multilateral meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils and National Security Advisors was held in Moscow. Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan were represented at the meeting where various issues related to Afghanistan were discussed, including the security situation and humanitarian challenges facing the country.

He also said that terrorism has become a major threat in the region and called for intensified intelligence and security cooperation between respective countries in dealing with terror outfits like Daesh (ISIS), Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Doval pointed to India reaffirming the importance of the UN Security Council resolution that calls for denying sanctuary to terror outfits, including those designated by UNSCR 1267, in the region.

“No country should be allowed to use Afghan territory to export terrorism and radicalisation, said Doval. “Natural resources of Afghanistan should be utilised first for the welfare of people of Afghanistan.”

India will continue to be an important stakeholder in Afghanistan, Doval said.

“We always stood by the people of Afghanistan and will always support collective efforts to help Afghan people build a prosperous and vibrant nation once again,” he said.

