English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Will Not Keep Quiet to Any Act of Terrorism, Says Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Shringla reactions came a day after India bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Following the strikes on Tuesday, India and Pakistan engaged in an aerial battle.
File photo of India's Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
Loading...
Washington: India's Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, has said that India will not keep quiet to any act of terrorism and giving "appropriate response" to all terrorism incidents is the new normal for the country.
In a first-of-its-kind interaction with Indian students from the various universities from the Greater Washington area, Shringla said that Pakistan needs to meet its international obligations to crackdown on terrorist networks and safe havens within its territory.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based JeM in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.
Following the attack, India bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.
Shringla updated the Indian students about the latest development back home and why India choose to act this way, after the Pulwama terrorist attack.
He said that Pakistan did not act against terrorist organisations or its leaders despite India giving actionable intelligence against the 26/11, Pathankot and Uri attacks.
"This time, India opted for pre-emptive attack, mainly because terrorists were planning to launch another terrorist attack inside India, he said referring to the daring air strike by Indian Air Force deep inside Pakistan.
"By doing so, India ensured that it was a non-military, and in remote area with no civilian casualties," he said.
Shringla said that India has been successful in articulating its case with the international community including the US.
"The international community is with India," he said.
Appreciating the strong support coming from United States, in particular from the White House, the State Department and the Congress, Shringla said this incident has brought the two countries together for counter-terrorism cooperation.
In a first-of-its-kind interaction with Indian students from the various universities from the Greater Washington area, Shringla said that Pakistan needs to meet its international obligations to crackdown on terrorist networks and safe havens within its territory.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based JeM in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.
Following the attack, India bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.
Shringla updated the Indian students about the latest development back home and why India choose to act this way, after the Pulwama terrorist attack.
He said that Pakistan did not act against terrorist organisations or its leaders despite India giving actionable intelligence against the 26/11, Pathankot and Uri attacks.
"This time, India opted for pre-emptive attack, mainly because terrorists were planning to launch another terrorist attack inside India, he said referring to the daring air strike by Indian Air Force deep inside Pakistan.
"By doing so, India ensured that it was a non-military, and in remote area with no civilian casualties," he said.
Shringla said that India has been successful in articulating its case with the international community including the US.
"The international community is with India," he said.
Appreciating the strong support coming from United States, in particular from the White House, the State Department and the Congress, Shringla said this incident has brought the two countries together for counter-terrorism cooperation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Turns Glamorous Boho Chic for Her First Magazine Cover Shoot, See Pics
- Priyanka Chopra is Back to India with Her 'Best Travel Buddy Ever' Nick Jonas, See Pic
- Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Compared to 'Brangelina' by One of Their Co-stars from 'A Star Is Born'
- India-Pak Tensions: Do Not Believe Everything You Read or See on WhatsApp And Twitter
- ‘Deserve More Chances Consistently’: Rahane Hopeful of World Cup Call Up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results