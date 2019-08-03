Union Minister Rajnath Singh Calls for 'Iron Hand' on Terrorism, Bats for Modernisation of Armed Forces

Hyderabad: Taking a serious stand on terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underscored the need for elimination of terror acts with iron hands.

Terrorism is big danger and major challenge to any nation and it should eliminated by seeing it as terrorism, he asserted while speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited.

Rajnath Singh has said that India has informed to other world nations that it will not tolerate terrorism. Every nation has suffered and experienced the bad face of terrorism, he said.

The union minister also pushed forward the need to modernise the armed forces. He said, "I would like to reiterate that the modernisation of the armed forces is our priority. We would like to fulfil every requirement of the army through indigenization only," he said.

Singh said that equipment would be imported only if the situation demanded that it was important and was not being manufactured in the country.

Otherwise, the government wanted all weapons to be made in the country, he said.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, Rajnath said that even some countries which have been taming and promoting terrorism and its dirty face of activities in India and elsewhere in the globe for existence for decades.

They are now trying to toe the path of peace and system of democracy he said. They are now giving signs of change for peace to toe our line of social strata of peaceful living he added.

Stating that India uses names to our missiles like Pridhvi, Akash, Agni, Trishul and Brahmos which caused creation of natural world, Rajnat hit out at Pakistan for provoking us by using names to Missiles of Kings who attacked and looted our nation like Babar, Ghori and Ghajani

Referring to BDL he said it is the core defence organisation in India with inspiration of then chief and former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

Congratulating all those for participation in missile manufacturing Rajnath said that India has in last 50 years has been able to surpass others in missile production. From importing missiles from Russia to exporting to other nations, India achieved a lot in Defense sector and making rapid strides in missiles production he claimed.

Extending greetings to BDL staff for their work worth billion dollars, Rajnath said that the organisation should be remembered for every missile being produced.

