INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India Witnesses Highest Coronavirus Spike of Almost 17,000 Cases, 418 Deaths in 24 Hours

A labourer stands at a construction site after few restrictions were lifted by Delhi government, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

A labourer stands at a construction site after few restrictions were lifted by Delhi government, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

According to the ministry data updated at 8am, active cases stand at 1,86,514 while 2,71,696 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
Share this:

The highest-ever single-day surge of 16,922 COVID-19 cases pushed India's total tally to 4,73,105 on Thursday whereas the death toll climbed to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With this, India has registered over 14,000 cases for the sixth day in a row.

According to the ministry data updated at 8am, active cases stand at 1,86,514 while 2,71,696 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

"Thus, around 57.43 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said. The number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

Of the 418 new deaths, 208 were in Maharashtra, 64 in Delhi, 33 in Tamil Nadu, 25 in Gujarat, 14 in Karnataka, 11 in West Bengal, 10 each in Rajasthan and Haryana, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, five each in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Bihar, Goa and Jammu and Kashmir have reported one COVID-19 fatality each.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading