Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Indiabulls Shares Plunge as Delhi HC Seeks Centre, RBI's Reply on Plea for Probe into 'Fund Misuse'

Indiabulls Real Estate declined 10%, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd was down 6.4%, and Indiabulls Ventures Ltd plunged 16%.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indiabulls Shares Plunge as Delhi HC Seeks Centre, RBI's Reply on Plea for Probe into 'Fund Misuse'
Image for Representation. (Photo: indiabullsrealestate.com)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday sought the response of the Centre and the RBI on a plea seeking an SIT investigation into the alleged illegalities, siphoning of funds and violations committed by the promoters of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL).

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the central government, Reserve Bank of India and Indiabulls seeking their stand on the petition filed by an NGO.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 13.

Shares of companies associated with Indiabulls Group plunged on Friday after Delhi High Court admitted petitions to probe Indiabulls Housing. Indiabulls Real Estate declined 10%, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd was down 6.4%, and Indiabulls Ventures Ltd plunged 16%.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram