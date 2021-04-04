32-year-old Bhopal Engineer Shot Dead in US Over 'Romantic Fixation': Report

An Indian software engineer was shot dead last week in the US by a resident. According to a report by Times of India, one Sharif Rahman Khan, 32, a software engineer from Bhopal was killed by a local who reportedly had a “romantic fixation” with a girl who was Sharif ’s friend.

The techie was found with gunshot injuries on Wednesday at the University City apartment, where the girl lives, and died during treatment at a hospital.

University City police arrested a 23-year-old suspect named Cole J Miller from a bar on South Big Bend Boulevard in Maplewood and charged him with murder, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property, say US media reports.

Local media have reported about two witnesses — one who heard shouting on Wednesday afternoon and another who saw Sharif and a man involved in an altercation. “Sharif threw a punch, one witness said, and then there was gunfire,” said a media report.

University city police reportedly told local media there that the girl had some issues with a suspect whom she knew as ‘John Mills’. She shared a phone number with investigators, who found that police had received a call from that number on Monday to report that the girl had been ‘kidnapped’.

Investigations have also revealed that Miller was facing trials for two gun-related cases in St Louis County besides a pending case of domestic assault and harassment.

While some section of the media is calling it a hate crime, News18 could not independently confirm the allegation.