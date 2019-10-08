Indian Air Force a Symbol of Valour, Courage, Says Amit Shah on IAF Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the Indian Air Force on the occasion of its 87th anniversary, saying the force is a symbol of valour and courage.

In a tweet, Shah said the entire nation is proud of the Indian Air Force's dedication and commitment to safeguard the motherland.

"Indian Air Force is a symbol of valour and courage.

"On Air Force Day, I salute our Air Force heroes and their families," he said.

The IAF is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.