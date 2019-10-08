English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Air Force a Symbol of Valour, Courage, Says Amit Shah on IAF Day
In a tweet, Amit Shah said the entire nation is proud of the Indian Air Force's dedication and commitment to safeguard the motherland.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the Indian Air Force on the occasion of its 87th anniversary, saying the force is a symbol of valour and courage.
In a tweet, Shah said the entire nation is proud of the Indian Air Force's dedication and commitment to safeguard the motherland.
"Indian Air Force is a symbol of valour and courage.
"On Air Force Day, I salute our Air Force heroes and their families," he said.
The IAF is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan Celebrate Durga Puja with Ayan Mukerji
- New Whiskey Pods to be Enjoyed with 'No Ice, No Stir and No Glass'
- Amitabh Bachchan Trolled by Netizens for Correcting Durga Puja Tweet Number
- Indian Army Groove to Garba Track in Chilling Sub-Zero Degree Temperature
- Gianluigi Buffon Compares Messi to Federer and Says Ronaldo is Like Nadal