Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian Air Force a Symbol of Valour, Courage, Says Amit Shah on IAF Day

In a tweet, Amit Shah said the entire nation is proud of the Indian Air Force's dedication and commitment to safeguard the motherland.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Air Force a Symbol of Valour, Courage, Says Amit Shah on IAF Day
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the Indian Air Force on the occasion of its 87th anniversary, saying the force is a symbol of valour and courage.

In a tweet, Shah said the entire nation is proud of the Indian Air Force's dedication and commitment to safeguard the motherland.

"Indian Air Force is a symbol of valour and courage.

"On Air Force Day, I salute our Air Force heroes and their families," he said.

The IAF is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram