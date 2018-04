Indian Air Force Admit Card 2018 for Group X, Group Y Recruitment Exam released at airmenselection.cdac.in

Indian Air Force Admit Card 2018 for Group X, Group Y Recruitment Exam has been released by the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) on its official website - airmenselection.cdac.in. IAF is scheduled to organize the online exams from 3rd May 2018 to 6th May 2018 for candidates who had successfully applied and verified for Group X and Group Y Trades.‘Dear Candidates, Revised dates for online Examination for STAR are 3,4,5 & 6 May 2018 and your phase-I Admit Card for STAR will be available for download in your login on 16 April 2018’ read a notice on official website. Candidates can follow the instructions below to download their Admit Card:Step 1 – Visit the official website of Central Airmen Selection Board - https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/ Step 2 – Under Candidate tab, click on LoginStep 3 – Enter your registered email ID, Password and Captcha code, to Signin to your verified profileStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference