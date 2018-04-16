GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Air Force Admit Card 2018 for Group X, Group Y Recruitment Exam released at airmenselection.cdac.in

IAF is scheduled to organize the online exams from 3rd May 2018 to 6th May 2018 for candidates who had successfully applied and verified for Group X and Group Y Trades.

Updated:April 16, 2018, 1:18 PM IST
The official logo of Indian Air Force.
Indian Air Force Admit Card 2018 for Group X, Group Y Recruitment Exam has been released by the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) on its official website - airmenselection.cdac.in. IAF is scheduled to organize the online exams from 3rd May 2018 to 6th May 2018 for candidates who had successfully applied and verified for Group X and Group Y Trades.

‘Dear Candidates, Revised dates for online Examination for STAR are 3,4,5 & 6 May 2018 and your phase-I Admit Card for STAR will be available for download in your login on 16 April 2018’ read a notice on official website. Candidates can follow the instructions below to download their Admit Card:

How to download Indian Air Force Admit Card 2018 for Group X, Group Y?

Step 1 – Visit the official website of Central Airmen Selection Board - https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/
Step 2 – Under Candidate tab, click on Login
Step 3 – Enter your registered email ID, Password and Captcha code, to Signin to your verified profile
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://airmenselection.cdac.in/STAR/SignIn.html

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
