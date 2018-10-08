GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indian Air Force Airmen 02/2019 Result for Group X & Y on Tuesday

Candidates who qualify the Phase-I Online Examination will be eligible to appear for Phase-II Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by medical test.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 8, 2018, 6:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Air Force Airmen 02/2019 Result for Group X & Y on Tuesday
Image for representation.
Loading...
Indian Air Force Airmen 02/2019 Result for Group X & Y posts is scheduled to release tomorrow i.e. Tuesday 9th October 2018, 11 am onwards on the official website of Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), Indian Air Force - airmenselection.cdac.in.

‘DEAR CANDIDATES, Result for STAR 02/2019 will be uploaded in your login on 9th Oct 2018 at 11:00 AM’ reads a notification on the official website.

IAF had invited applications from unmarried males for Airmen selection test in Group ‘X’ trades (except education Instructor trade) and in Group ‘Y’ trades (except automobile technician, ground training Instructor, India Airforce Police, India Airforce Security and Musician Trades) from 3rd to 24th July 2018, earlier this year.

Approximately 5 lakh candidates had applied for the IAF Airmen Recruitment 2018 Star 02/2019. Candidates who had appeared for the Online Examination held from September 13 to 16, must visit the official website on Tuesday, 11 am onwards and check the result from their candidate profile.

Candidates who qualify the Phase-I Online Examination will be eligible to appear for Phase-II Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by medical test.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...