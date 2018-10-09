GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indian Air Force Airmen Result Declared at airmenselection.cdac.in, Check Here

The Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has announced Indian Air Force Airmen 02/2019 Result for Group X & Y posts on its official website - airmenselection.cdac.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 9, 2018, 6:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Air Force Airmen Result Declared at airmenselection.cdac.in, Check Here
Image for representation. (Reuters photo)
Loading...
Indian Air Force Airmen 02/2019 Result for Group X & Y posts has been released by the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), Indian Air Force on its official website - airmenselection.cdac.in.

‘DEAR CANDIDATES, RESULT OF ONLINE STAR 2/2018 HAS BEEN UPLOADED IN CANDIDATES LOGIN UNDER VIEW RESULT. ADMIT CARD FOR CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR PHASE-II AVAILABLE IN THEIR LOGIN UNDER VIEW RESULT. REGISTRATION NO. AND GROUP QUALIFIED IN RESPECT OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR PHASE-II TESTING IS AVAILABLE UNDER CANDIDATES TAB ----> SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR PHASE-II (STAR 2/2018)’ reads the official notification.

Candidates who had appeared for the Phase-I Online Examination held from 13th to 16th September 2018, last month, can login to their candidate profile and check their result now. The official website is currently slow to load; however, candidates can login to their profiles directly via the below mentioned url:

https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB

Candidates who have qualified Phase-I need to bring various documents during Phase-II of Selection Test, the list of requisite documents can be accessed at the url given below:

https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/documentsbycandidates.html
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...