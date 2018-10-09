English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Air Force Airmen Result Declared at airmenselection.cdac.in, Check Here
The Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has announced Indian Air Force Airmen 02/2019 Result for Group X & Y posts on its official website - airmenselection.cdac.in.
Image for representation. (Reuters photo)
Loading...
Indian Air Force Airmen 02/2019 Result for Group X & Y posts has been released by the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), Indian Air Force on its official website - airmenselection.cdac.in.
‘DEAR CANDIDATES, RESULT OF ONLINE STAR 2/2018 HAS BEEN UPLOADED IN CANDIDATES LOGIN UNDER VIEW RESULT. ADMIT CARD FOR CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR PHASE-II AVAILABLE IN THEIR LOGIN UNDER VIEW RESULT. REGISTRATION NO. AND GROUP QUALIFIED IN RESPECT OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR PHASE-II TESTING IS AVAILABLE UNDER CANDIDATES TAB ----> SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR PHASE-II (STAR 2/2018)’ reads the official notification.
Candidates who had appeared for the Phase-I Online Examination held from 13th to 16th September 2018, last month, can login to their candidate profile and check their result now. The official website is currently slow to load; however, candidates can login to their profiles directly via the below mentioned url:
https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB
Candidates who have qualified Phase-I need to bring various documents during Phase-II of Selection Test, the list of requisite documents can be accessed at the url given below:
https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/documentsbycandidates.html
‘DEAR CANDIDATES, RESULT OF ONLINE STAR 2/2018 HAS BEEN UPLOADED IN CANDIDATES LOGIN UNDER VIEW RESULT. ADMIT CARD FOR CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR PHASE-II AVAILABLE IN THEIR LOGIN UNDER VIEW RESULT. REGISTRATION NO. AND GROUP QUALIFIED IN RESPECT OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR PHASE-II TESTING IS AVAILABLE UNDER CANDIDATES TAB ----> SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR PHASE-II (STAR 2/2018)’ reads the official notification.
Candidates who had appeared for the Phase-I Online Examination held from 13th to 16th September 2018, last month, can login to their candidate profile and check their result now. The official website is currently slow to load; however, candidates can login to their profiles directly via the below mentioned url:
https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB
Candidates who have qualified Phase-I need to bring various documents during Phase-II of Selection Test, the list of requisite documents can be accessed at the url given below:
https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/documentsbycandidates.html
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of China Trip, Indian Coach Stephen Constantine Unhappy With Lack of Preparation
- Made by Google 2018: Google Home Hub is a Smart Display For Your Home
- WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic
- The Portal And Portal+ May be Very Cool, But Will We Be Able To Trust Facebook This Season?
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...