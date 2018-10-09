Indian Air Force Airmen Result Declared at airmenselection.cdac.in, Check Here

Indian Air Force Airmen 02/2019 Result for Group X & Y posts has been released by the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), Indian Air Force on its official website - airmenselection.cdac.in.‘DEAR CANDIDATES, RESULT OF ONLINE STAR 2/2018 HAS BEEN UPLOADED IN CANDIDATES LOGIN UNDER VIEW RESULT. ADMIT CARD FOR CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR PHASE-II AVAILABLE IN THEIR LOGIN UNDER VIEW RESULT. REGISTRATION NO. AND GROUP QUALIFIED IN RESPECT OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR PHASE-II TESTING IS AVAILABLE UNDER CANDIDATES TAB ----> SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR PHASE-II (STAR 2/2018)’ reads the official notification.Candidates who had appeared for the Phase-I Online Examination held from 13th to 16th September 2018, last month, can login to their candidate profile and check their result now. The official website is currently slow to load; however, candidates can login to their profiles directly via the below mentioned url:Candidates who have qualified Phase-I need to bring various documents during Phase-II of Selection Test, the list of requisite documents can be accessed at the url given below: