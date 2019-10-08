Air Force Day 2019 LIVE: Air Chief Awards Gallantry Medals, All Eyes on Grand Flypast for IAF's 87th B'day

Oct 8, 2019 9:11 am (IST)

Apache, Sukhoi and More at Flypast Today | The flypast will include several helicopters and planes, starting with the Chinook and the Apache, and ending with a spectacular manoeuvre by the Russian-origin multirole fighter jet Sukhoi-30MKI. The IAF will showcase its Chinook heavy-lift twin-rotor transport helicopter and the Apache attack helicopters for the first. Both these helicopters were acquired from the US and inducted into the IAF in the last few months.

