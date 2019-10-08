Air Force Day 2019 LIVE: Air Chief Awards Gallantry Medals, All Eyes on Grand Flypast for IAF's 87th B'day

Air Force Day 2019 LIVE: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will today celebrate its 87th birthday with a spectacular air display that will include vintage and modern transport aircraft and frontline fighters. The air display commenced with flag-bearing sky divers of the famous Akash Ganga team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.
C-17 Globemaster III, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 are among the top aircraft that will take part in the grand flypast on the occasion. The IAF will showcase its Chinook transport and Apache attack helicopters for the first time since they were acquired from the US in the last few months. A Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI will perform a manoeuvre at the end of the event.
Varthaman to Fly MiG Bison Today | IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who became the face of confrontations between India and Pakistan after Pulwama attacks, will fly MiG Bison Aircraft over the Air Force Day parade today at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. Not just him but all the pilots who took part in Balakot air strikes have been included in the parade as a mark of tribute to the teams which carried out the strike on February 26.
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to fly MiG Bison Aircraft over #AirForceDay parade today at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. 3 Mirage 2000 aircraft & 2 Su-30MKI fighter aircraft will fly in ‘Avenger formation’.Planes are being flown by pilots who took part in Balakot air strike pic.twitter.com/baOV2hRU1d
IAF Chief Awards Gallantry Medals | After taking salute, Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria honours the IAF personnel with Gallantry awards for their achievements and contribution to the Forces. Speaking on the occassion, Bhadauria says, "Today, as we celebrate Air Force Day, we also pay tribute to all the martyrs who paid the ultimate sacrifice." The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.
Rajnath Singh will perform a "Shastra Puja" on Dussehra, which falls today, as he meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to take delivery of the first of the 36 Rafale aircraft that India bought from France. The handover ceremony will be followed by the annual Indo-French Defence Dialogue between Mr Singh and French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly in Paris on Tuesday evening.
IAF Chief Speaks on Pulwama, Balakot Airtsrikes | Addressing the media on Air Force Day today, IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said that the Balakot airstrike, which has been one of the key operations of the forces this year, is the political leadership's resolve to 'punish perpetrators of terrorism', and that there has been a major shift in the government's methods of handling terrorist attacks. "Present security environment in the neighbourhood is a serious cause of concern. The Pulwama attack is a stark reminder of the persistent threat to defence installations," he says.
Apache, Sukhoi and More at Flypast Today | The flypast will include several helicopters and planes, starting with the Chinook and the Apache, and ending with a spectacular manoeuvre by the Russian-origin multirole fighter jet Sukhoi-30MKI. The IAF will showcase its Chinook heavy-lift twin-rotor transport helicopter and the Apache attack helicopters for the first. Both these helicopters were acquired from the US and inducted into the IAF in the last few months.
Rajnath Singh to Recieve Rafale Jet Today | The day is significant for another reason - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take delivery of India's newest multirole fighter jet Rafale in France today. He will also be taken for a spin in the advanced jet made by France's Dassault Aviation at the handover ceremony in Merignac in France. While the formal handover ceremony takes place today, the first batch of four Rafale jets will fly to their home base in India by May 2020.
Rajnath Singh, who is in France today to formally recieve the first rafale jet wished IAF on their big day. "Greetings to all @IAF_MCC personnel and their families on the 87th IAF Day. The IAF is the shining example of exemplary courage, fortitude, determination and impeccable service to our nation. These men and women in Blue have the ability to touch the sky with grit and glory," the Defence Minister tweeted this morning.
Greetings to all @IAF_MCC personnel and their families on the 87th IAF Day. The IAF is the shining example of exemplary courage, fortitude, determination and impeccable service to our nation.
The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions. Commemorating this year’s anniversary, the IAF has posted a promotional video on its Twitter page.
#AFDay2019 : Promo video on the occasion of 87th Anniversary of Indian Air Force.
Extending her wishes to the forces on the occasion of Air Force Day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Your recent successful operation in Balakot overwhelmed all Indians. Professionalism, great leadership, and excellence are your hallmark."
Ahead of the celebration, chiefs of three services, Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Indian Air Force Chief, RKS Bhadauria and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, paid tributes at National War Memorial today.
Delhi: Chiefs of three services, Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Indian Air Force Chief, RKS Bhadauria and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, pay tributes at National War Memorial on #IndianForceDay. pic.twitter.com/kFyKneKvfL
Grand Flypast at Hindon Base | As part of celebrations on Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will attend a grand flypast at Hindon base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad that would include vintage and modern transport aircraft and frontline fighters.The air display commenced with flag-bearing sky divers of the famous Akash Ganga team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies. The ceremony will conclude with a spell-binding aerobatic display.
IAF Celebrates 87th Anniversary | The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 87th birthday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set to formally receive the first Rafale fighter jet in France’s Merignac, a delivery the IAF has been eagerly waiting for nearly two decades now.
Every year, Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base and is attended by the IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces. The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.
