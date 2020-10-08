INDIA

3-MIN READ

Indian Air Force Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Other Share Their Wishes

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

The 88th anniversary of IAF will add another glory to the Indian flying army as the Rafale jet fighter, recently inducted in the IAF, will be displayed in the parade.

Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 88th anniversary on Thursday. The day is celebrated on October 8 to mark the foundation day of the Indian Air Force, which was established on this day in 1932. The IAF celebrates this day with a parade and flypast by representing various fighter aircraft at the Hindon airbase.

The 88th anniversary of IAF will add another glory to the Indian flying army as the Rafale jet fighter, recently inducted in the IAF, will be displayed in the parade. It will be part of IAF’s Number 17 Squadron, also known as the ‘Golden Arrows’. The IAF Day parade will represent 56 aircraft, including 19 choppers and seven transport aircraft.

Ahead of the celebration, the IAF shared their breath-taking anthem on Twitter through glimpses of the parade, leaving the netizens spell-bound.

To congratulate the IAF for their achievements, many prominent personalities of the country have wished them on microblogging site. Prime minister of India, Narendra Modi salutes the IAF warriors as Air Force personnel not only safeguard India’s skies but also play an exemplary role in humanitarian service.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed his felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020. He tweeted “Eighty-eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with”.

Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah said that the Indian Air Force is a symbol of valour and courage. He saluted Air Force heroes and their families and wrote that the entire nation is proud of their dedication and commitment to safeguarding our motherland.

Tweeples also took to Twitter to express their gratitude towards the Indian Air Force for their courage and dedication to safeguard the country in any circumstance. Here’s a look at some of the prominent tweets of the day:

Needless to say, the Indian Air Force is one of the glories of the country and continue to rise and shine ahead.

