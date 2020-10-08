Indian Air Force Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Other Share Their Wishes

Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 88th anniversary on Thursday. The day is celebrated on October 8 to mark the foundation day of the Indian Air Force, which was established on this day in 1932. The IAF celebrates this day with a parade and flypast by representing various fighter aircraft at the Hindon airbase.

The 88th anniversary of IAF will add another glory to the Indian flying army as the Rafale jet fighter, recently inducted in the IAF, will be displayed in the parade. It will be part of IAF’s Number 17 Squadron, also known as the ‘Golden Arrows’. The IAF Day parade will represent 56 aircraft, including 19 choppers and seven transport aircraft.

Ahead of the celebration, the IAF shared their breath-taking anthem on Twitter through glimpses of the parade, leaving the netizens spell-bound.

To congratulate the IAF for their achievements, many prominent personalities of the country have wished them on microblogging site. Prime minister of India, Narendra Modi salutes the IAF warriors as Air Force personnel not only safeguard India’s skies but also play an exemplary role in humanitarian service.

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed his felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020. He tweeted “Eighty-eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with”.

My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020. Eighty eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with. #AFDay2020 @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/jo0t1dIv20 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020

Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah said that the Indian Air Force is a symbol of valour and courage. He saluted Air Force heroes and their families and wrote that the entire nation is proud of their dedication and commitment to safeguarding our motherland.

Indian Air Force is a symbol of valor and courage.On Air Force Day, I salute our Air Force heroes and their families. Entire nation is proud of your dedication and commitment to safeguard our motherland. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2019

Tweeples also took to Twitter to express their gratitude towards the Indian Air Force for their courage and dedication to safeguard the country in any circumstance. Here’s a look at some of the prominent tweets of the day:

Warm greetings to everyone from the Indian Air Force fraternity on the ocassion of Air Force Day!The way you continue to serve the nation selflessly & tirelessly is awe-inspiring. My best wishes to all our @IAF_MCC personnel & their families.#IndianAirForceDay — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2020

It gives me great pleasure to extend my greetings to all personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and their families on the IAF’s 88th Anniversary.Over the years, the Indian Air Force has served the nation exceptionally well, both in times of war and peace. — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) October 8, 2020

Congratulations @IAF_MCC on marking your 88th anniversary.The professional force that you are, you showcase the excellence India’s air warriors have achieved in all these years.नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम् | #IndianAirforceDay — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 8, 2020

Dr G Satheesh Reddy and the whole DRDO fraternity extends greetings to all ranks of #IndianAirForce on 88th #AirForceDay. #IAF with its strong resolve and bravery keeps its motto of Touch the Sky with Glory.@IAF_MCC — DRDO (@DRDO_India) October 8, 2020

Needless to say, the Indian Air Force is one of the glories of the country and continue to rise and shine ahead.