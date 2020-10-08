Indian Air Force Day 2020: Why Was October 8 Chosen to Honour the Flying Army

The Indian Defence Forces comprises of three units: Air Force, army and the navy. To celebrate the achievements of the flying armed forces, the Indian Air Force Day is celebrated annually on October 8. On this Thursday, India will celebrate the 88th of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Day.

As we mark the occasion, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared a heartwarming wish for the air warriors, writing, “I am confident that the IAF will always guard the nation's skies, come what may. Here's wishing you blue skies and happy landings always.”

Indian Air Force Day 2020: History and Significance

It was on this day in the year 1932 when the IAF was founded. Since then, the IAF has been a part of several important wars as well as missions. While it was officially established as a part of an auxiliary air force of the British Empire, it became a part of India after the country gained Independence in 1947. The Indian Air Force helped the British Army during World War II. After 1947, it carried the name Royal Indian Air Force, which was later changed in 1950 with the prefix ‘royal’ removed from it.

As decided in the Constitution of India, the President of India holds the rank of Supreme Commander of the Air Force. On next position is the Chief of Air Staff, an air chief marshal, who is a four-star officer. The Air Chief Marshal is responsible for taking making major operational decisions for the Air Force. At a given time, there is only one working ACM in the Indian Air Force.

On October 8, 2020, the celebrations will be marked at the Hindon Base in Ghaziabad. The ceremony was scheduled to start at 8 am and will conclude at around 11 am.