Indian Air Force Day: PM Modi, Prez Kovind Lead Nation in Celebrating the IAF on 89th Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India in celebrating the Indian Air Force on its 89th anniversary. Calling the country’s Air Force “is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism", PM Modi tweeted on Friday morning, and union ministers joined him.

“Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges," PM Modi said.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the Air Force for its “competency and capability of time". “Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence," he said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, saying, “Greetings and warm wishes to all #IndianAirForce personnel & their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. We are proud of our airwarriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience & being steadfast in the service to the Nation."

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday conducted a full dress rehearsal at Ghaziabad’s Hindon Air Base ahead of its 89th anniversary. The Defence Ministry said the flypast would include heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft & frontline fighter aircraft.

“A scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of Air Force Day Parade-cum-investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan. Air display will commence with flag-bearing skydivers of AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies at 8 am,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The flypast would include heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude at 10:52 am with the spellbinding aerobatic display," it added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.